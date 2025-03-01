IndyCar DFS picks 2025 St. Petersburg: Top drivers, sleepers and strategy for DraftKings and FanDuel

The 2025 NTT IndyCar Series season kicks off this Sunday with the running of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The race is the debut race for FOX Sports as they're now the exclusive home for all IndyCar Series events.

For those watching on Sunday, they'll want to cash in on their daily fantasy sports (DFS) lineups. According to DraftKings and FanDuel sportsbooks, as of Friday afternoon (EST), Josef Newgarden is the favorite to win at St. Petersburg at +350 odds. The back-to-back and defending Indianapolis 500 winner is also a back-to-back winner at St. Petersburg in 2019 and 2020, so it's safe to have Newgarden on your bet slip this weekend.

Two other drivers fans will want to place wagers on are Scott McLaughlin at +500 to win and Pato O'Ward at +550 to win. McLaughlin is the 2022 winner of the event and has seven career IndyCar victories. O'Ward is the defending winner at St. Petersburg, making him an odds-on favorite to win again this Sunday.

An underdog to watch this weekend is former Indianapolis 500 winner Alexander Rossi. Entering 2025, Rossi is riding a two-year winless streak and is seeking to get back on track this season. At +2000 to win, Rossi is far from a favorite to win at St. Petersburg, but don't be surprised if he can turn his fortunes around this weekend and break into victory lane.

Another longshot bet fans might want to add on DraftKings or FanDuel is Kyle Kirkwood, who is at +1200 odds to win. While he's not one of the favorites, Kirkwood picked up a lot of steam towards the end of last season. Despite not winning last year, Kirkwood earned a seventh-place finish in the points standings. He also grabbed a pole in the season finale at Nashville and proceeded to finish fourth in the race. It would be a longshot, but Kirkwood might be worth a play this weekend as he looks to end a winless streak dating back to 2023.

FOX Sports making IndyCar debut this weekend

This Sunday's Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will not only kick off the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series season, but it will also kick off a longtime partnership with FOX Sports. Making their debut this weekend, FOX Sports is now the exclusive home of the IndyCar Series as it will broadcast every race this season.

British motorsports journalist Will Buxton will serve as the network's lap-by-lap announcer, while former drivers Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe will be color commentators. The two formerly worked with NBC, but retain their spots in the booth with FOX.

