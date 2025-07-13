IndyCar disallows Nolan Siegel from competing in Iowa Race 2 after hard crash in Race 1

Arrow McLaren star Nolan Siegel crashed out of the 2025 IndyCar Race 1 at Iowa Speedway during the closing laps. The Papaya team has now come out and revealed that the youngster wasn't cleared by IndyCar to participate in Race 2 at Iowa and will miss the race.

Siegel qualified P8 for Race 1 at Iowa and ran with the lead pack, near the Top 10 for the majority of the race. However, on Lap 246 out of 275, disaster struck for the #6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet as Siegel ended up in the barrier.

Coming into the final laps for the race, the #6 Chevrolet driver was pushing the car and lost the rear end of the car into the corner. The Arrow McLaren spun around and was sent into the barrier at 170 mph with the rear of the car taking the impact.

Nolan Siegel was able to get out of the car but was gingerly walking towards the safety car. The young driver took a massive hit and was sent to the medical centre after the crash. IndyCar has now come out and revealed that the #6 Chevrolet driver hasn't been cleared for Race 2 at Iowa, and McLaren will not be fielding a replacement.

Arrow McLaren took to their social media platform to inform the fans and users about Siegel's inability to participate.

Nolan Siegel reacted to the news as he wasn't cleared to race and said:

“There's no place I'd rather be than out there driving today, especially from P5, one of my best starting positions of the season. I know I'm in good hands with the INDYCAR Medical Team and thank them for the great care they provide us drivers.”

“Most of all, I feel for the 6 car crew. They gave me a rocket this weekend and put in a ton of work last night with hopes we'd be racing today. They deserve to be out there fighting for podium, and we'll be back soon to do just that,” he added.

Nolan Siegel reacted to his late crash at the 2025 IndyCar Race 1 at Iowa

Despite the big crash during Race 1 at Iowa Speedway, Nolan Siegel was ecstatic about starting in P5 for the second race. The Arrow McLaren youngster suggested that the car felt oversteery after the final pitstop and eventually spun around and crashed. Speaking with Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass, he said:

“I don't know, it was a little weird from kind of the time that I left the pitlane and hadn't had a lot of oversteer up until then and just lost it in the middle of 3 & 4. So,I was pushing hard, not much more to it. It's a big hit but I think I'm fine. Will be good, excited for tomorrow, starting P5.”

Siegel qualified P5 for Race 2 at the Iowa Speedway with an average speed of 183.194mph.

