IndyCar driver Ryan Briscoe shares PREMA teammate Robert Schwartzman’s “first time on track” picture 

Former IndyCar driver Ryan Briscoe joined PREMA’s 2025 IndyCar program in a Sporting Advisor role which was announced at the livery launch earlier in January. The Australian shared a glimpse of Robert Schwartzman’s first IndyCar test as he uploaded a picture of the Russian-Israeli driver on his Instagram.

PREMA organized a preseason test for its drivers on January 28, as the newest IndyCar team did a shakedown run to give the drivers a feel of the cars before the season begins on March 2nd. Given his advisory role with the team, Briscoe was present at the test and shared a picture of Schwartzman getting inside the car. The caption read:

“Here we go! First time on track for @premaracing”

Image credits: Instagram/@ryan_briscoe

PREMA launched the 2025 livery in Charlotte, North Carolina on January 10 with Will Buxton hosting the launch. Romain Grosjean was announced as the reserve driver for the Italian team as Callum Ilott and Robert Schwartzman took the covers off the car. Ryan Briscoe was also present at the launch, and uploaded a picture from the same on his Instagram with the caption:

“Exciting day with the launch of @prema_team Indycar program and drivers! Full circle for myself as I return to the team where it all started many years ago!”

Ryan Briscoe raced with PREMA in the early years of his career and began his single-seater career with the Italian-based outfit. The Australian became the first-ever champion for PREMA in an international series when he won the 2003 Formula 3 Euro series title.

Briscoe moved away from the European single-seater category in 2005 to race in the IndyCar series. His best IndyCar result came in 2009 when he finished third in the championship, driving for Team Penske (then Penske Racing). 2015 was his last season in IndyCar as the Australian then turned his focus to endurance racing.

Ryan Briscoe on how PREMA owner's “will to win” motivated him throughout his career

Ryan Briscoe shared PREMA owner Angelo Rosin’s story from the 2003 Formula Euro 3 season in January 2024 as the Italian team celebrated its 40th anniversary. The Australian revealed why he carried that story with him throughout his career as he said (via Formula Scout):

“I think there was a pivotal point at which, I think – I give Angelo so much credit – in 2003 in the F3 Euro Series we started the year really strong, and then it was a third of the way into the season we had a really difficult round at Nurburgring and didn’t have a good result. I remember we spent two days at the race shop, and Angelo was just grilling me, the engineers, everyone that we had to fix the problem.

“We changed everything on the race car, geometry on the suspension, just pouring over data. And we went to the next race at the A1-Ring [now the Red Bull Ring] and dominated and won both races. I just remember it really came down to Angelo’s will to win and do whatever it takes, and I’ve carried that my whole career.”

The 2025 PREMA livery featured the iconic livery which used the colors of the Italian national flag, i.e. red, white and green. The team received a major setback earlier in January when Michael Cannon, who joined in November 2024, announced his exit.

