IndyCar drivers address Kyle Larson's $1 million NASCAR-Indy 500 problem 

Kyle Larson had earlier revealed that he would leave IndyCar's Fast Six qualifying at IMS to reach North Wilkesboro in time for the All-Star race to potentially earn a $1 million cash grab. Sharing their take on how they would have reacted to the dilemma, former Indy 500 winners, Alexander Rossi and Marcus Ericsson, revealed how they would have tackled Larson's NASCAR-Indy 500 problem.

Ad

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion is known for his impressive racecraft in the stock car racing realm. However, he decided to take over the daring challenge of completing the double duty last year by trying to attempt the Indy 500 and the Coca Cola 600 on the same day.

While he was unable to complete the double duty due to weather constraints, Larson decided to stay in Indianapolis for the Indy 500. He started the race in fifth place after making it to the Firestone Fast Six, not a day earlier, but a week earlier.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, the expansive schedule of the Indy 500 interferes with NASCAR's All-Star race at the North Wilkesboro Speedway this time. Moreover, the race awards the winner $1 million, which will be a big amount not to have a try at, as Kyle Larson had earlier expressed.

Subsequently, fellow IndyCar drivers were given the same hypothetical dilemma, with Alexander Rossi stating:

"I’d just like a race for a million dollars, besides this one. We can start there. I'm glad I don't have to make that decision."

Ad

Marcus Ericsson responded with how it was a good problem to contend with, and said:

"Sounds like a good problem to have."

Lastly, the HendrickCars.com Arrow McLaren driver snapped back at such comments, and said:

"That's fair. We'd also like to race for a $3 million share, too."

Ad

Kyle Larson is in his sophomore year at the Indy 500 grid.

Kyle Larson had a good first day of practice at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Kyle Larson at the practice for the INDYCAR 109th Running of The Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

The HM driver finished 18th at the Indy 500 last year, after being given a penalty midway through the race. However, this year is seemingly different, as the California-born driver would like to mount a spotless drive next week to earn a reputable finish at the fabled race.

Ad

To bag a decent result, Larson would utilized his practice days to get a better understanding of his car which was reflected on the first day of testing at the track, as he finished 24th on the leaderboard, and shared his thoughts (via McLaren):

"Our day was good. We kind of took it easy to start. We got out in clean air and made sure our balance was comfortable, which it was, so I was happy about that. We got in some traffic at the end and, as normal, had some understeer. I'm happy with the first day. It was a nice and smooth, so a good place to start."

If Kyle Larson completes all the racing laps at the IMS and Charlotte Speedway on May 25, then he will become the second driver in history to complete the 1100 miles on the same day after Tony Stewart.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.