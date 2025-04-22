IndyCar drivers feat. Pato O’Ward explains their expectations from IMS testing

IndyCar drivers, including Pato O’Ward, highlighted their expectations for the upcoming IMS test. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway testing is scheduled for April 23 and 24, where the drivers will get a taste of what awaits them on May 25 for the 109th edition of the Indianapolis 500.

The montage video posted by the official X handle of the NTT IndyCar Series began with the Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward, repeating the question of what he was looking forward to in the 500 test.

Juncos Holliger Racing's Sting Ray Robb said that the testing will be interesting, considering it will be his first time with the new era machines.

"I think the open testing will be interesting. It will be our first time, my first time around the Speedway with hybrid package. And I think the weight distribution and extra package in the car, different tires, and all that stuff," said Robb.

Scott McLaughlin of Team Penske gave a confident reply:

"Just a feeling for the race car. We know we have got a fast car. Just hopefully, it is as fast as last year."

PREMA's Callum Illiot stated they need to find a baseline in the test and the speed from there. Alexander Rossi of Ed Carpenter Racing said:

"That will be interesting to see, kind of like what speed we can do with the hybrid. So that will be most interesting part of the test for me."

Rinus Veekay of Dale Coyne Racing conveyed that he was getting the feel of the car, working with his engineers to get everything, including the communication. While Rahal Letterman Lanigan's Louis Foster wanted to take one step at a time, completing his ROP (Rookie Orientation Program).

At the end, Pato O’Ward made an edited comeback in the video to finish his answer.

"Finding out goodies, just making sure we can make our car go faster. Because that will make our month of May better," said Pato O’Ward.

Pato O’Ward ponders on an all-Mexican line-up with Checo Perez

F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Practice - Source: Getty

IndyCar driver and F1 reserve driver, Pato O’Ward, opened up about the possibility of teaming up with compatriot and former Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez at Cadillac F1. Team director Mario Andretti had mentioned that both Mexicans are in contention for the team's 2026 seats.

While Andretti's Colton Herta was the top contender for the team, the 25-year-old driver spoke of the chances of having an all-Mexican lineup and how great it would be for him and merchandise sales.

"The truth is, it would be a dream to be with Cadillac with Checo. Just imagine what it was for Mexico, what it was for the company, what it was for the merchandise," Pato O’Ward told ESPN Mexico.

"It doesn't have to be with Cadillac. Imagine in McLaren, two Mexicans from McLaren, it also sounds good, but I think the only half-real option was Cadillac, because it's the only one that's a little... that they're looking for, right? And they don't have any drivers yet. I would love to, and Checo has a lot, a lot of experience. I would learn a lot from Checo, and I feel that we could make a very good team," he added.

Cadillac will join the F1 grid as the 11th team from 2026 onwards.

