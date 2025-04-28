IndyCar drivers go through a test of their soft ball knowledge: “Don’t know who that is”

IndyCar drivers are no strangers to intense high-speed challenges on the race tracks, but recently, a few of them were subjected to a different kind of test — one that didn't involve helmets and race suits. Three drivers, Scott McLaughlin, David Malukas, and Felix Rosenqvist, were put on the spot with their knowledge of softball put to the test.

In a quick-fire interview shared on X (formerly Twitter) by IndyCar’s official account, the drivers were quizzed about their knowledge of the sport. They were shown photos of historic and prominent American softball teams, and often appeared stumped, providing rather funny and uncharacteristic responses.

The video, which was captioned, "Elite ball knowledge on display", featured moments like David Malukas stating:

“I don’t know who that is.” (00:10 onwards).

When the drivers were quizzed about whether Jennie Finch is the greatest softball player of all time, Felix Rosenqvist offered a more considered response, saying:

“Dot Richardson or Joan Joyce if I want to go old school.” (00:14 mark)

Meanwhile, Scott McLaughlin, for his part, opted to respond to the next question about which team UCLA beat in the first-ever Women’s College World Series in 1982. The Team Penske driver simply replied:

“How easy are these? Fresno State.” (00:21 onwards)

However, one question that appeared to stump all the drivers was about the dominance of the Oklahoma softball team. The light-hearted interview largely offered a peek into the drivers’ personalities and their knowledge of other sports outside racing.

In the meantime, however, the trio of drivers will shift their focus to the ongoing IndyCar season, where the Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park is next on the calendar.

Scott McLauglin reacts after IndyCar test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Scott McLaughlin reacted following the recent IndyCar test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Team Penske driver and several other drivers were involved in the pre-race testing for the upcoming Indy 500 event.

McLaughlin recorded the fastest time of the morning session on the final day of the test, clocking an impressive 232.686 mph to lead the testing ahead of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Takuma Sato. The New Zealand driver, who donned a special yellow livery at the event, subsequently took to his Instagram account to share his thoughts on the event:

“The yellow sub is hooked up. Big vibes heading into May. Can’t wait to get back, but we’ve got some work to get done in Barber first!”

The words of the 31-year-old offer a subtle boost to his team and supporters, as many drivers have expressed concerns about the new hybrid technology engine introduced to IndyCar. McLaughlin will hope to build on this momentum and clinch victory at the Indy 500, a racing spectacle where he clinched pole position in the 2024 edition.

