IndyCar drivers reveal their 'dream Super Bowl halftime performer' in latest IndyNXT IG video

Which artist would IndyCar drivers want to see perform at the Super Bowl halftime show? While Kendrick Lamar was the featured act for Super Bowl 59, INDY NXT drivers were asked before the game who they would pick if they could choose any performer. The responses of multiple drivers from the IndyCar developmental series were shared in a video posted on the official INDY NXT Instagram account.

James Roe from Andretti Global chose the iconic Irish band U2. He praised the group for its impact on music and for representing Ireland.

"Dream Super Bowl halftime performer would be U2, amazing Irish band and put Ireland on the map," Roe said.

Jonathan Browne of Chip Ganassi Racing leaned toward country music, naming Morgan Wallen or Jordan Davis as his ideal picks:

"I'd like to see Morgan Wallen or Jordan Davis, something like that."

Trending

Sophia Floersch, a new addition to HMD Motorsports, said she would enjoy watching Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé. She acknowledged that both artists have already performed at past halftime shows but felt they would deliver another great performance:

"I'd really like Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce and so and so. I mean they've done it already in the past but yeah, I think they do amazing shows and they're great performers," she said.

Floersch's teammate and fellow rookie Hailie Deegan went with Eminem and Snoop Dogg, mentioning that she isn’t usually a big fan of celebrities but would be excited to meet either rapper.

"I mean, Eminem, that's like my favorite," she looked towards her team and asked, "And what, Snoop Dogg was in it too right? Those are my two. Like, I am not like a fangirl of anyone but if I met like Eminem or like Snoop Dogg… I had a cookbook displayed at my house."

Jack William Miller, who will drive for Abel Motorsports with Miller Vinatieri Motorsports, named Travis Scott as his choice for a Super Bowl show:

"I mean, I would like to see like, I think Travis Scott at the Super Bowl halftime."

Callum Hedge from Abel Motorsports picked Coldplay, referencing their recent concert in New Zealand as a reason for his selection.

"We had Coldplay come to New Zealand a couple of weeks ago in November, that was pretty sick, so yeah, Coldplay," Hedge said.

While these INDY NXT drivers didn’t see their dream artists perform at the Super Bowl, Kendrick Lamar’s show was exceptionally well received by the audience and the fans.

FOX reportedly spent over $34 million on IndyCar commercials at the Super Bowl

A recent report suggested that FOX Sports may have spent $34.7 million on advertisement slots during Super Bowl 59 to promote the upcoming IndyCar season. These ads featured drivers Pato O’Ward, Alex Palou, and Josef Newgarden.

A commercial released on February 8, 2025, focused on O’Ward and showcased different aspects of his personality. The promo introduced him as a rising star in the series, highlighting his speed, talent, and seven IndyCar wins. The video even included footage from his rookie Indy 500 practice crash.

Since advertising deals often include specific conditions that affect pricing, the exact financial details remain unclear. However, X user @Hickey93 reported that FOX’s total spending on these ads reached approximately $34.7 million.

Expand Tweet

According to CBS, the cost of a 30-second Super Bowl ad this year was around $8 million. The duration of the three IndyCar commercials ranged from 41 to 48 seconds, which likely drove the total cost of the ads well past the $30 million mark.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback