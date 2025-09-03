IndyCar drivers turn "cheerleaders" for Colton Herta after huge Cadillac F1 announcement

2024 IndyCar championship runner-up Colton Herta was announced as Cadillac F1’s test driver for the 2026 season as the American team prepares to make its debut in the pinnacle of motorsports. IndyCar drivers, including Scott McLaughlin, Alex Palou &amp; Conor Daly came out, wishing Herta the best for his F1 endeavour.Cadillac’s final bid for the F1 entry was approved earlier this year by the FIA and Formula One Management. Colton Herta soon came out as a prospective signing for the American team's debut season. However, Cadillac came out in August this year and confirmed Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas as their driver lineup for 2026.Colton Herta, on the other hand, was linked to an F2 move as the IndyCar season came to a close. Cadillac came out and released a public statement on September 3, 2025, and confirmed the former Andretti Global driver as its test driver for their debut F1 season. The announcement also revealed that Herta won't be racing in IndyCar next year, with the possibility of being an F2 full-season driver still in play.Multiple IndyCar drivers came out and wished Colton Herta the best as he transitioned to F1. Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Conor Daly came out and said,“This dude has next level skills. I’m gunna be a front row cheerleader draped in merch for whatever @ColtonHerta is driving overseas 👏”Conor Daly @ConorDaly22LINKThis dude has next level skills. I’m gunna be a front row cheerleader draped in merch for whatever @ColtonHerta is driving overseas 👏 #f1“I’m sad and happy. Best of luck compa! 😎,” wrote 2025 IndyCar champion Alex PalouAlex Palou Montalbo @AlexPalouLINK@ColtonHerta @Cadillac_F1 I’m sad and happy. Best of luck compa! 😎Team Penske star Scott McLaughlin commented, “Wish my man the best. One of my best friends in the paddock, proud of him for chasing his dream”Scott McLaughlin @smclaughlin93LINKWish my man the best. One of my best friends in the paddock, proud of him for chasing his dreamColton Herta's Andretti Global teammates Kyle Kirkwood and Marcus Ericsson also came out and reacted to the news of the American making a move to Cadillac F1.“Best of luck, brother 🙌 It’s been an honor and privilege to race alongside you. Make us proud! @ColtonHerta,” mentioned Kyle KirkwoodKyle M. Kirkwood @KKirkwoodRacingLINKBest of luck brother 🙌 It’s been an honor and privilege to race alongside you. Make us proud! @ColtonHerta“This guy is the real deal. Let’s go @ColtonHerta” commented Marcus EricssonMarcus Ericsson @Ericsson_MarcusLINKThis guy is the real deal. Let’s go @ColtonHertaHerta’s former teammate Alexander Rossi, who raced with the Cadillac-bound driver from 2020-2022 at Andretti Global, took to the social media platform X and wrote,“Will miss ya bro, but cannot wait to see you give em hell. 🇺🇸 🦅”Alexander Rossi @AlexanderRossiLINKWill miss ya bro, but cannot wait to see you give em hell. 🇺🇸 🦅Will Power, who announced his exit from Team Penske earlier this month, will replace Colton Herta at Andretti Global for the 2026 IndyCar season.Cadillac Team Principal reveals what makes Colton Herta an “ideal fit” for the teamAfter Michael Andretti left his role at Andretti Global, Dan Towriss took over as the CEO of the IndyCar team. In November 2024, TWG Motorsports was formed, a subsidiary of TWG Global under which all of their motorsport organization would operate. Both Andretti Global and Cadillac F1 fell under the TWG Motorsports umbrella.Cadillac F1 Team Principal Graeme Lowdon came out and detailed how being part of the TWG Motorsports umbrella, along with Colton Herta's open-wheel racing experience, made him a great fit for the team. He said, (via Cadillac's public announcement)“Colton [Herta] is an exceptionally talented racer with proven speed, race craft, and maturity well beyond his years. His experience in top-level American motorsport as part of the TWG Motorsport family makes him an ideal fit for this role, and he will bring valuable and fresh insight, perspective, and energy to our team as we continue to build for the future.”“Having an American driver join an American Formula 1 team is a hugely significant moment, not only for our Team, but for American motorsport as a whole,” added LowdonHerta's role at Cadillac F1 would include simulator duties, PR events, rookie practice sessions, and substituting the full-time drivers in case of an injury, emergency, or other unforeseen circumstances.