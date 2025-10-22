IndyCar expecting to finalize independent governing body in "few weeks" to avoid 'optics challenge' after Indy 500 scandal

IndyCar CEO Doug Boles has shared an update on the finalization of an independent governing body for the series. The talk about the need for an independent governing body emerged in May this year after Team Penske's Indy 500 scandal.Josef Newgarden and Will Power's cars were disqualified from Fast 12 and overall qualifying for the 109th Indy 500 after failing technical inspection. It was also found that Newgarden's Indy 500-winning car from 2024 had the same modification to the rear attenuator. Though the modification had no ramifications on the performance of the car, it was the second time in 13 months that the team was found guilty of a technical breach.It brought attention to a seemingly unfair happening in the series, which was Roger Penske owning IndyCar, and also a team that competed in it. When a reporter asked Doug Boles if a 'separation between church and state' was needed, he clarified that Roger Penske was 'devastated' about the happening and no foul play was involved. However, Boles agreed that it was an &quot;optics challenge,&quot; the solution to which would be an independent governing body for IndyCar.Fast forward to October 21, and Boles, also president of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, has shared an update on the situation. He was present at the IMS oval testing on Tuesday, where reporter Tony Donohue questioned him about the situation.&quot;We've got three or four options,&quot; Boles replied. &quot;We've talked to the teams at Road America, about three of them, we've added another option since then. I think we'll have to make that decision here in the next few weeks because we have to be able to put that in place to have it be ready to go on March 1st when we start the season at St. Petersburg.&quot;The 59-year-old added that IndyCar had talks with the FIA, which governs F1, and also spoke with other racing series' for input on its situation.What Roger Penske said about IndyCar needing an independent governing body after Team Penske's Indy 500 scandalRoger Penske at the IMSA WeatherTech Championship Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring - Qualifying - Source: GettyRoger Penske's name was flung in the mud on social media after Team Penske's 2025 Indy 500 controversy. It was the second time in just over a year that the team was called a 'cheater' by fans. In the aftermath of the incident, he fired three senior leaders of the team's IndyCar arm, two of whom have since found new homes at other teams.A few days after the controversy, Penske sat down with FOX reporter Jamie Little to address the various facets of it. After describing how hurt he felt about the organizational failure, the Team Penske owner spoke about the 'optics' of the situation to the outside world.&quot;Obviously, we have not done a good job in the optics for people outside this,&quot; Roger Penske said. &quot;And these two violations, you would call them, certainly show the fact that I need to be more diligent and where we’re going as a team. And certainly I would challenge, if we go back and look at what we’ve tried to accomplish and what we have, we made a lot of progress. &quot;&quot;But I think this independency is very important as we go forward for the credibility of the series, the teams, and everyone else, the fans that follow IndyCar,&quot; he added.Penske also shared that he'd been having conversations with Doug Boles and Penske Entertainment CEO Mark Miles about having an independent governing body for IndyCar for a few months before the Indy 500 controversy. The rest of Team Penske's 2025 season passed without any major negative headlines about non-performance-related issues.