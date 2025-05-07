IndyCar expert gives a clear verdict on CGR’s Indy 500 preparation

The Indy 500 is just three weeks away and the teams have been preparing for the same in full swing. IndyCar expert Will Buxon gave an insight into the Chip Ganassi Racing team's preparation ahead of the 'Greatest Spectacle of Racing'.

On Tuesday, May 6, Buxton shared a tweet with his followers. He got a tour of the Chip Ganassi Racing team's shop at Indianapolis and revealed all the preparation being done by the team ahead of the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, which will be held on May 25.

"Thankful for a fabulous time at the @CGRTeams shop here in Indianapolis, getting an inside line on how the team to beat do what they do best. Incredible facility and people, and impressive work going on ahead of the next three weeks at @IMS," the tweet read.

The Chip Ganassi racing team has had an incredible history in the sport and has had around 260 wins, five of which are from the Indy 500. As of the 2025 season, the Indianapolis-based outfit has been on a roll with their #10 car driven by three-time champion Alex Palou, who has won 3 out of 4 races this season and is chasing his 4th drivers' championship title. However, the Chip Ganassi Racing team's last Indianapolis 500 win came in 2022 with now Andretti Global driver Marcus Ericsson.

The team will try and put an end to their dry spell of wins at the oval during the upcoming Indy 500.

Will Power avoids making his 2025 Indy 500 predictions after Roger Penske's fury last year

The two-time Indy 500 champion Will Power refused to predict the 2025 Indianapolis 500. He mentioned how the team owner, Roger Penske, got mad at him after his bold prediction during the 2024 season.

Team Penske had a great outing last year at the oval. All three of their drivers, Scott McLaughlin, Will Power, and Josef Newgarden, had a great qualifying. The 34-year-old Newgarden went on to win the 'Greatest Spectacle of Racing' and became the sixth driver to win back-to-back Indy 500s.

While in conversation with RACER.com on their YouTube channel, Power was questioned about his prediction for this year, and he revealed how the team boss got mad at him for his prediction last year.

"I think the opposition will have closed up, for sure. But we have also made improvements. Roger got mad at me last year when I said I think that one of our cars will be on pole (and) it could be a front row lockout, I said something like that. So... I know in my heart what I think," he said. (7:53 onwards).

During the 2024 outing at the oval, Will Power could not complete his race as he crashed with Christian Rasmussen on lap 146 of 200.

