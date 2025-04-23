IndyCar expert highlights 'frustrating moments' concerning Team Penske this season

FOX Motorsports journalist and insider Bob Pockrass has highlighted Team Penske's issues. He pointed to the contradiction in the team's start to the season and Indy 500 hopes.

Team Penske's all three drivers have not had the ideal start this season. Scott McLaughlin is in eighth place in NTT IndyCar Series championship with 69 points, Will Power is ninth with 63 points, while two-time Indy 500 winner, Josef Newgarden, is 10th in the with 58 points.

Pockrass highlighted the issue and touched upon other mishappenings such as Newgarden's belt coming loose (the second instance in a year for the team) and wrecks at multiple rounds.

"It hasn’t been a strong start for Team Penske, but there have been promising glimpses. Josef Newgarden finished second at St. Pete, Scott McLaughlin got the pole at St. Pete, and Will Power improved 23 spots in the last two races from his qualifying positions," Pockrass wrote on Fox.

"But there have been frustrating moments, such as Newgarden’s belts coming loose at Long Beach, McLaughlin’s wreck and hybrid issues at Thermal, and Power’s opening-lap wreck at St. Petersburg. The team needs to qualify better, as the drivers have an average starting position of 13.4. Good thing Indianapolis, where the team is traditionally strong, is right around the corner," he added.

Despite the stated issues, the Team Penske drivers, along with the team owner, Roger Penske, remain confident of creating history at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Team Penske owner names his favorite for the Indy 500

The 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Roger Penske, who owns Team Penske, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and IndyCar, has picked Josef Newgarden as his favorite to win the upcoming Indianapolis 500. The 'greatest racing spectacle in the world' is scheduled for May 25.

Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden has won the Indy 500 two times in a row (2023 and 2024). The driver of No. 2 Team Penske Dallara/Chevrolet is one of the few to have won the prestigious race twice in their career.

Roger Penske has three talented drivers in his team - Josef Newgarden, Will Power, and Scott McLaughlin. Among them, the 88-year-old picked defending champion Newgarden to take the chequered flag.

“Of course, for the 109th running, I’m rooting for Newgarden....," he said (via fox59.com).

"...He took 12 years to win his first race. I think he’s ready. [Team Penske's Head of IndyCar Operations] Tim Cindric is one of the greatest strategists here at the Speedway. He’s won a number of races with his particular car, so I really feel he’s got a great chance," Roger Penske added.

The 27-driver grid of the NTT IndyCar Series Championship will battle it out at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama on May 4.

