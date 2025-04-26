IndyCar flagger comes clean on autism claims as he shares his inspirational journey

IndyCar flagger Aaron Likens recently opened up on his inspirational journey dealing with autism. The 45-year-old detailed that he was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder when he was 20.

Likens, who is a well-known figure in the American motorsports community, detailed the struggles he faced and how individuals with similar conditions are often misunderstood. Sharing his thoughts via media outlet Wish TV, he discussed his personal journey and how motorsport has helped him rise above it, alongside his desire to inspire others living with similar conditions.

“My autism diagnosis came at age 20. Back then, in 2003, autism awareness was nowhere near where we are today. I read misinformation, and it was damaging.”

Speaking on his attraction to motorsport, he continued:

“Early on, I was just absolutely enthralled with everything about the speedway, the race, and, well, the person who waved the flags. My happiest environment in the world is standing above 33 race cars in a very noisy environment,” he said.

Detailing his motivation behind what is now becoming an advocacy, the IndyCar flagger stated:

“…My motivation in writing and advocating as hard as I can is that everybody needs to know the most important thing about autism is that if you’ve met one person with autism, you’ve only met one person with autism,” Likens said. “What applies to one could be the opposite for the next.”

Through public speaking, books and social media, Likens has become a beacon of hope for several individuals and families affected by autism. His ability to rise above adversity serves as a subtle reminder to many that individuals living with the condition can achieve extraordinary things.

Shifting focus to IndyCar racing, the 45-year-old is expected to wave the flags during the upcoming Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park.

Likens cracks a tortoise joke about IndyCar field entry

IndyCar flagger Aaron Likens brought a touch of humor to the high-speed atmosphere of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the testing for the Indy 500 event. Likens took time to share a snapshot, different from the roars of engines and the blurs of racing cars flying past.

While in attendance at the Indy 500 testing event, the 45-year-old spotted a tortoise and opted to share a picture of it. Taking to his X account, the IndyCar flagger posted the picture of the tortoise, poking a little fun about the pace of the reptile.

“Try as he might, I don’t think this guy has the pace to make the field of 33,” he wrote.

The witty comment references the traditional lineup for the Indy 500 event, as participating teams as a whole are allowed 33 entrants into the racing spectacle, as opposed to the traditional 27 that participate in other Grand Prix.

Likens, who continues to make waves across the IndyCar circle and beyond, has a habit of offering fans some off-camera views and pictures they do not get to see on race days.

