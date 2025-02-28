IndyCar on Fox broadcast team: All about the squad featuring Will Buxton

Since taking over the broadcasting duty of IndyCar from NBC, FOX Sports has revitalized the broadcast team with new faces. While Will Buxton has been the key signing, a hoard of other members comprise the whole squadron, including the on-ground pit reporters during the race.

Ad

FOX has confirmed its lineup of commentators and reporters for the 2025 IndyCar season. Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe and Buxton will form the trio of commentators for the 17-race calendar.

Meanwhile, Kevin Lee, Georgia Henneberry and current driver Jack Harvey will form the lineup for the pit reporters. Reflecting on the opportunity to work with FOX Sports as the pit reporter, Lee said (via IndyCar):

"I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity from FOX Sports to continue to help tell the stories of the INDYCAR and INDY NXT drivers and teams. And it’s to a network audience for every race. I’ve been close to the sport for over 20 years, and the enthusiasm going into a season has never been higher."

Ad

Trending

Subsequently, Henneberry also shared her excitement about her new role and said:

"I’m thrilled to join the INDYCAR on FOX broadcast team this spring. Covering this incredible series and sharing the stories of its drivers and teams is a dream come true. I can’t wait for the excitement of the 2025 season."

The female reporter welcomed a baby boy on February 19 and will join the squad of reporters at a later date. Jamie Little will sub in for her unavailability at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix, where the FOX broadcast team will be tested for the first time.

Ad

Will Buxton reveals how he will do his commentating role for IndyCar

Will Buxton at the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar - Source: Getty

Will Buxton has been linked to the F1 world for over two decades. However, with the opportunity of switching to the racing realm in the US opening up, he made the daring call and joined FOX Sports for the 2025 IndyCar season.

Ad

Moreover, the 44-year-old shared details about how he will go around commentating on racing affairs in the US (via IndyCar):

"I think it's our job to hero the drivers, to tell their stories, to make people care about them, whether they come from the U.S. or they come from outside of the U.S. They all have unique stories to tell. We want (viewers) to feel an emotional attachment to these drivers, whether it's a love or hate relationship, that when they (the drivers) go to the line, when they roll to green every Sunday.

Ad

"It’s storytelling, and that doesn't matter what championship you're talking about, what country you're talking to or about. It's storytelling, and it's getting people to care about these incredible gladiators, these incredible daredevils who do this amazing thing that I've always wished that I could do but have never had the skill set to be able to do. They always say those who can do, and those who can't talk about it. I'm very excited."

The Fireston Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will go green on Sunday, March 2. The street circuit is composed of 14 turns and three major straights, giving drivers the chance to make bold moves heading into tight chicanes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback