IndyCar giant Andretti Global all set for “state of the art” racing facilities

Andretti Global has picked up the pace around its various racing operations. They have recently made it known that they will convert the IndyStar Pulliam Production Center (Indianapolis) into its headquarters for the IndyCar, Indy NXT, and Formula E teams.

In line with this, the president of Andretti Global, Jill Gregory, has released an official statement.

"We are excited to create a state-of-the-art racing and technology center for the Andretti Global teams. The 240,000-sq.-ft. former printing press facility provides a unique opportunity, having both preexisting office and industrial space under one roof, making it uniquely suited to Andretti's needs, while providing exceptional opportunities for employee well-being and competition success," said Gregory in his statement (Via Andretti Global's official site).

It is believed that the renovations within the Indianapolis facility will enhance the building's technology and create custom working areas and employee amenities like a fitness center and pit-stop performance space. Employee gatherings and dining areas will also be included in the amenities.

Andretti Global's Colton Herta managed a P4 finish at Thermal Club

While Andretti Global is all set to upgrade the Indianapolis facility, its star driver, Colton Herta, had a strong showing in Round 2 of the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season. In the inaugural 65-lap Thermal Club Grand Prix, Herta was on it from the get-go and, thus, was able to manage an impressive fourth-place finish.

The 24-year-old just missed out on the podium against Arrow McLaren's Christian Lundgaard. Following the fiercely contested race, Herta took to his Instagram account to share his views on his performance around the Thermal Club race track.

"P4. Solid rebound from St Pete! Excited to hit the streets in a few weeks in Long Beach!" Herta wrote.

Colton Herta has been competing in the highest class of open-wheel racing since the 2018 Grand Prix of Sonoma. He has so far managed over 90 race starts and has gone on to secure nine wins, 18 podiums, and 14 pole positions. Moreover, in last year's 17-race campaign, he was able to secure the runner-up place in the drivers' championship.

Since his debut in IndyCar, Herta has swiftly climbed the ladder of success. On the current grid, he is easily one of the standout drivers, and it is because of this that he has been strongly linked with Cadillac's 2026 F1 entry.

In order to further solidify his name in the 2026 Cadillac F1 conversation, Herta would be required to produce consistent performances until the end of the ongoing IndyCar season. Other top names on the outfit's list are the former F1 drivers like Valtteri Bottas (10-time Grand Prix winner, current Mercedes reserve driver) and Sergio Perez (former Red Bull driver).

