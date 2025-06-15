IndyCar gives Scott Dixon a special Indy 500 memorabilia for breaking Mario Andretti's decades-long record

Scott Dixon, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver, broke motorsport legend Mario Andretti's IndyCar career start record (407) at last week's Indy 500 and was presented with a special Indy 500 memorabilia.

Dixon completed 408 appearances in America's highest class of open-wheel racing. He has been competing in the sport since 2001 and is a six-time drivers' champion.

IndyCar shared a heartfelt post of Dixon receiving the prestigious green flag and captioned itt:

"History made. This morning, @scottdixon9 received the green flag from the 109th #Indy500, marking his record-breaking 408th career start in INDYCAR."

Scott Dixon last won the IndyCar championship in 2020. The 44-year-old is seventh in the 2025 drivers' standings,

Mario Andretti's message to Scott Dixon for breaking IndyCar record

Mario Andretti - Source: Getty

Mario Andretti is one of the most well-known figures in the world of motorsports. When Scott Dixon broke his career start record last month, Andretti wrote:

"Congratulations! You are just breaking another one of my records (laughs). But this is a good thing," Records are made to be broken, and no better than a champion like yourself. 407... now you're going for 408, you and I know what it takes to reach a record like this.

"You have to be truly blessed in this business, as competitive as it is, I'm looking at yourself and your career, right now, you are a force in the sport like you've been from the beginning."

Like Scott Dixon, Mario Andretti had a legendary racing career, winning the IndyCar championship four times and amassing 52 victories, 141 podiums and 65 pole positions. He also won the Formula 1 world championship in 1978 and the Indy 500 in 1969.

While Andretti is long retired, while Dixon, 44, is at a top team like Chip Ganassi Racing, with 10 rounds remaining in the 2025 IndyCar season.

Dixon is one short ot AJ Foyt's record of seven titles in the sport.

