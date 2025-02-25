The 2025 IndyCar season will commence with the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 2. The race schedule will begin in February, with the first Practice session of the season scheduled on Friday.

The first race of the season will feature all 27 drivers, who are set to compete in the 2025 season. The drivers have already participated in the pre-season test at Sebring, held on February 17 and 18, with Penske duo Will Power and Josef Newgarden lighting up the timing sheets and ending up first and second, respectively.

Chip Ganassi's Alex Palou will head into the new season as the defending champion, looking to win his third title in a row, and his fourth overall. Meanwhile, Newgarden will go into the new season as the defending Indy 500 winner, also looking to make it three in a row at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway later in May.

The season begins with the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, which has been the inaugural venue of the IndyCar season every year since 2009, barring three occasions in 2010, 2020 and 2021. The track is one of four street tracks in the 2025 season.

Everything you need to know about the 2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Friday, February 28

Practice 1: 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 01

Practice 2: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM ET

Saturday, March 01

Qualifications: 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 02

Warmup: 9:00 AM - 9:30 AM ET

Sunday, March 02

Race: 12:00 PM - 2:30 PM ET

All the timings are mentioned in the Eastern Time Zone (UTC−05:00), as the race will take place in this time zone. Fans worldwide may convert these timings as per their time zones to catch the commencement of the 2025 IndyCar season.

Where to watch the 2025 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

The Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will be streamed live on multiple platforms across the globe. In America, fans can catch the action on Fox Sports. The entirety of the 17-race IndyCar season will be streamed on FOX in the States. Whereas, in the UK, India, Europe and other countries, the race will be broadcast and streamed live as per the local time zones.

The Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will be broadcast live on the below-mentioned platforms:

United States of America: FOX

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports

Mexico: ESPN

Canada: TNS & TNS+

Brazil: TV Cultura

Australia: Stan Sports

Germany: Sky Sports

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports

Italy: Sky Italia

Sub Saharan Africa: ESPN & Canal+

Japan: Gaora Sports

IndyCar Live will livestream the full 17-race season for a fee, across the globe, including India, South Korea and Egypt. A full list of broadcasters and details for every country and region is available on indycar.com.

