IndyCar hammers PREMA Racing with a hefty fine and loss of entrant points

Robert Shwartzman and PREMA Racing were penalized by IndyCar as the team failed to follow the procedure following the incident with #83 PREMA at the Thermal Club during practice. The #83 Chevrolet entry has been fined $25,000 and 10 championship points for a technical regulations breach.

Ad

Shwartzman's PREMA Racing caught fire during the first practice session at Thermal Club on Friday. The Russian-Israeli driver was able to escape unscathed from the incident, but the IndyCar burnt down on the track. After an investigation by the series, it was found that parts of the car were not in compliance with the rules, which led to the fire.

According to IndyCar, the team violated Rule 14.1.3, which details that all the parts used by a team must be provided by an approved supplier and should be used without any modifications. In Shwartzman's #83 PREMA Racing case, the fire suppression systems within the car weren't in compliance and failed to work as directed when the car caught fire.

Ad

Trending

Ad

IndyCar's website detailed the investigation and the findings, which read,

“During an investigation into the fire involving the No. 83 in Friday’s practice at The Thermal Club, INDYCAR determined the required and approved emergency pull cable, which activates the onboard fire suppression system, was not used as supplied and was replaced by the team with an unapproved product that failed to activate.”

Ad

The IndyCar rulebook details the same as a non-race procedure penalty, which entails the team a monetary fine and loss of points. Shwartzman missed the second practice session as a result of the fire, but the team managed to get the car ready in time for the qualifying session.

PREMA Racing's CEO Piers Phillips praised his team's effort following No.83 Chevrolet’s fire incident

PREMA Racing had to revert to the reserve chassis and components after Robert Shwartzman's accident during Practice 1. The team was able to get the car ready for qualifying after the Russian-Israeli driver missed the second practice.

Ad

PREMA Racing's CEO Piers Phillips hailed the team's efforts to get the car ready for qualifying, as he said, (via IndyCar)

“I think it sounds really corny, but I think you see how good a team is when it's up against it. The winning part is easy. It's when you've got to come from behind and dig in. And I think that's when you really see. I was really pleased, because obviously, for a lot of people, it's the first time they've done this. The attitude, the energy, the kind of upbeat vibe that, yes, there's a few tired people, but everyone's still up for the fight.”

Notably, Robert Shwartzman qualified dead last at Thermal Club and was able to make up a few positions during the race, mostly through other drivers' misfortune, and finished P22.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback