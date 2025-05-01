IndyCar heartthrob Pato O'Ward suits up in a sharp light brown suit in latest IG post

Pato O'Ward is once again turning heads for his style away from the racing track. The Mexican driver recently showed off his stylish new look on social media.

Swapping his race gear for a sharp outfit, the IndyCar driver shared a photo of his confident look in a tailored light brown suit on his Instagram story. The photo features him in an earthy-toned ensemble, holding a drink and looking on.

Pato O'Ward dons a light brown suit in his latest Instagram post. Image: @patriciooward via Instagram

Known for his immense racing prowess on track, Pato O'Ward’s vibrant personality is quickly making him one of the most marketable individuals in IndyCar. The Arrow McLaren driver is one of the few drivers who boast exclusive fan merchandise and canopies of his own during race weekends, where fans flood to purchase his items.

The 25-year-old has often advertised and modeled for his fashion line, where he sells several racing-related items, in collaboration with his sister Elba O’Ward.

Shifting focus to racing action, Pato O'Ward will aim for an impressive outing at the next IndyCar race on the calendar — the Children of Alabama Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park — a race he previously won during the 2022 edition of the event.

Pato O'Ward reacts after Indy 500 testing

Pato O'Ward reacted following his recent testing for the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Arrow McLaren driver was among several competitors who took part in the testing ahead of the upcoming racing showpiece.

O'Ward, who was driving the #5 Arrow McLaren car with a special livery to celebrate the 109th running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, finished 16th overall during the test, clocking a top speed of 222.775 mph.

Sharing his thoughts following the conclusion of the test, he expressed his excitement on social media. Posting a carousel of photos from the event on his Instagram account, he accompanied it with the caption:

“Mother Nature gave us two beautiful days to go fast... real fast. Love coming back to @indianapolismotorspeedway and cannot wait for May.”

Since his debut in IndyCar, O'Ward has posted impressive results at the Indy 500. Since making his first appearance at the event in 2019, the McLaren F1 test driver has secured three top-five finishes, including two second-place finishes (2022, 2024).

Pato O'Ward will hope to wear the wreath and hoist the Borg-Warner Trophy at the end of the 2025 edition of the Indy 500. A win for O’Ward would also etch his name into history, as he would become the first Mexican to record a victory at the event. However, he is sure to face stiff competition from several other drivers, including Chip Ganassi’s Alex Palou and Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden, who is eying his third consecutive win at the event.

