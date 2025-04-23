IndyCar hits early hurdle on day one of Indy 500 open test

IndyCar has started off with an early hurdle in its way for the Indy 500 open test. The supposed testing for Indy 500 veterans had to be halted due to multiple issues with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the operational sphere, giving an early, troubling sign for the race.

The 34 drivers participating in the 109th running of the Indy 500 were eager to get back to racing and testing out the machinery for the 500 miles next month. Moreover, the two days of testing at the IMS often help the drivers iron out their driving style to make their Indy 500 attempt as smooth as possible.

However, the open test has been hit with an early hiccup as teams and veterans lined up for the lights to go green but found themselves to no avail. The IMS seemingly ran into a radio/communications problem within the teams and drivers, which requires an immediate fix, as drivers would be driving blind with no information over the radio. X user @By_NathanBrown wrote:

"Sounds like a radio/communications issue between race control & teams and drivers. Once they get rolling, veterans will get the full 2 hours, and then the ROP will be a full 2-hour session, so today's schedule will get pushed back a bit."

However, as per the latest update via NTT INDYCAR Series on X, the Indy 500 Open Test is on hold due to technical issues and will run its intended length.

IndyCar's premier event might pose struggles for even big outfits owing to the changes made since last season.

What challenges does the 2025 Indy 500 have in the bag for IndyCar?

Will Power's Team Penske IndyCar at the NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 Carb Day - Source: Getty

Last year, the Indianapolis 500 was run on purely combustion engine power. However, it would come to an end on May 25 as teams will take over the 500 miles for the first time with hybrid power units.

While this may give a sudden boost of energy to many drivers mid-race, teams will have to devise strategies to help their drivers strategically use the hybrid power. Scott McLaughlin's race engineer, Ben Bretzman, explained how the hybrid engine increases the complexity of the race. He said (via RACER):

"Qualifying is its own separate beast and with Indianapolis being the world’s largest dyno, you have to really understand the efficiency of the hybrid, when you regen, and how you regen during qualifying. For the race, it’s a whole ‘nother story. You’ve got traffic, you’ve got a lot of gear shifting, a lot of being on the rev limiter and a lot of leading, right? And a lot of fuel save."

Meanwhile, McLaughlin's teammate, Josef Newgarden, will be hoping to rewrite history at the upcoming Indy 500 by becoming the first IndyCar driver to complete a three-peat at the fabled race.

