IndyCar hoping to apply Long Beach formula to other races in future: “They’re having a party”

The recently concluded 2025 IndyCar Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach was a Grand success. The whole circuit was packed with fans, and this has led to the birth of some creative ideas for the upcoming events.

Penske Entertainment bought the rights to hold the Acura street race in 2024, and during this year's event, they delivered some must-see off-track action (other than the normal race weekend on-track tussles) in association with the Michaelian team.

The car culture is quite strong in Long Beach, and in line with this, there was some drifting action at night around the race track (among other activities). Penske Corporation's (President) Bud Denker was fascinated with what went down during the three-day race weekend and felt that some of it could be included at other race tracks to boost fan engagement.

"I used to think maybe they had too much stuff going on at that track. Every minute, there’s something filling up the track. But it works there, because it’s just working that subculture; the car cultures and the drifting every night. It was incredible. I’d never seen drifting in my life until I went over there at night, and they’re under the lights. They’re having a party. The grandstands are full," Denker said via Racer.

The 2025 IndyCar Acura Grand Prix (50th anniversary) could break the all-time attendance record at the event from last year.

People always had 'something to do' during 2025 IndyCar Acura race

While Bud Denker has some ideas for future IndyCar events, via the same interview, he further took the time to talk about the Acura event. Denker stressed the festival-like atmosphere that was created during the race weekend and how the people always had something to look forward to, even when the on-track action was at a halt.

"They created this great festival event. There’s music, DJs in front of the convention center, people dancing around, and at every junction, there was something going on to create things for people to do. All those little bars they have, and food trucks, and the festival nature of it that you always want," Denker further added.

IndyCar's Acura Grand Prix will be remembered for a plethora of reasons. Everything that went on around the race weekend was creative, but the on-track action courtesy of the IndyCar drivers was also must-see.

Andretti Global's Kyle Kirkwood triumphed in the event, whereas the 2024 world champion Alex Palou managed second place in a tight 90-lap contest. Arrow McLaren's Christian Lundgaard ended his outing in third position behind the above-mentioned drivers.

Round four of the fiercely contested 2025 season will take place from May 2nd to 4th (Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix).

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. He is extremely adept at producing all kinds of articles. When he is not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains and exploring scenic places. Know More