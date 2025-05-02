IndyCar icon recalls childhood meeting with a 'pissed' Ayrton Senna in Monaco

Former IndyCar and F1 driver Max Papis recalled an incident involving F1 legend Ayrton Senna in a video uploaded on May 1, 2025. The Italian driver featured in the recent episode of the Racers Unchained by Paul Tracy series on the Racers YouTube channel.

Canadian Champ Car champion Paul Tracy and Max Papis were involved in a conversation about an engine tuning engineer who lived not too far away from the Italian’s place. Papis detailed how he'd often visit the garage and request the engineer to take him to the track.

He then revealed that the engineer would then go on to work with the likes of Fernando Alonso, Ayrton Senna, and Giancarlo Fisichella. The former F1 and IndyCar driver then detailed that it was through the engineer that he became friends with Senna.

Max Papis then recalled an incident involving Ayrton Senna from the 1984 Monaco GP, the Brazilian's debut season in F1 with Toleman.

“I remember. Going with my dad to see Ayrton in the Monaco Grand Prix. Basically, nobody cared for him. It was a kid driving the Toleman. It was me, my dad. I remember picking up Ayrton after the race with my dad's Golf GTI and driving him all the way up to the Lowes casino,” said Papis (4:23 onwards).

Papis then explained how Senna was frustrated after the race and what his own father told the Brazilian driver to motivate him, as he added:

“He gave me his helmet that he just finished the race, that historic race in the rain, he was pissed, like there was no tomorrow. Absolutely. And I remember my dad telling him ‘Hey Ayrton, I have a feeling that this might not be the only race you ever shot to win.’”

Ayrton Senna finished the race in P2 with a backmarker team while also setting the fastest lap of the race. This was possibly the performance that put the Brazilian on the map of the big teams. Senna started the race in P13, yet only finished 7 seconds behind the race winner, Alain Prost.

Alain Prost remembers Ayrton Senna on his 31st death anniversary

Ayrton Senna lost his life at the 1994 San Marino GP following a suspension failure and the car hitting the barrier. May 1, 2025, marks the 31st anniversary of Senna’s passing. The Brazilian’s former teammate and arch-rival, Alain Prost, took to Instagram and uploaded a photo with Senna. The caption read:

“Remembering”

Alain Prost's story paying tribute to Ayrton Senna - Source: via @a.prost on Instagram

The two drivers had fierce battles on the track, and examples of their rivalry are still given to the up-and-coming riders. However, the duo is known to have a completely different personality off the track. As the two spent time together as teammates, things improved, and Prost now fondly recalls the good memories he shared with the three-time F1 champion.

