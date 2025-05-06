IndyCar icon Sebastian Bourdais flaunts new $95,595 Cadillac beast

Former IndyCar driver Sebastian Bourdais recently uploaded images of his new Cadillac on X(formerly Twitter). After picking up his car, the four-time American open-wheel racing champion thanked Cadillac's performance division.

Sebastian Bourdais shared three images of his Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing in a tweet uploaded on May 5, 2025. The first image was a side view of the car outside the dealership. The next two pictures captured the Cadillac's front three-quarters and rear three-quarters.

The caption for the tweet uploaded by Sebastian Bourdais read:

“Picked up my new ride and WOW… That CT5-V Blackwing is just amazing! Thanks @CadillacVSeries”

The 2025 CT5-V Blackwing starts at $95,595 for the base model. It features a 6.2L Supercharged V8 engine with direct injection and variable valve timing. The motor pushes out 668 hp and 659 lb-ft of torque. The car can be equipped with either a six-speed manual or a ten-speed automatic transmission.

Sebastian Bourdais opted for the optional Typhoon Metallic color, which costs an extra $625 as per Cadillac's website. The former IndyCar champion also specified the car with tech bronze wheels, which is a $1500 option. Bourdais also equipped the American muscle car with a carbon fibre front splitter and a carbon fibre ducktail spoiler.

Bourdais is a former F1 driver who competed for Red Bull’s junior team Toro Rosso (now VCARB) from 2008 to 2009. The Frenchman spent a few years in endurance racing before returning to IndyCar. Bourdais’ last IndyCar season was 2021, when he raced with AJ Foyt Racing.

Bourdais returned to endurance racing and is currently competing in the FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for the 2025 season. The Frenchman has been racing with Cadillac for the last few years, and is driving for Cadillac Hertz Team Jota in the WEC.

Sebastian Bourdais slammed IMSA following the Rolex 24 at Daytona incident

Sebastian Bourdais driving the Tower Motorports #8 during the Rolex 24 at Daytona - Source: Getty

Sebastian Bourdais participated in the LMP2 category at the 24 Hours of Daytona driving for Tower Motorsports. The Frenchman, along with his teammates John Farano, Sebastian Alvarez, and Job Van Uitert, took the class victory. However, during the post-race checks, the wooden plank wear exceeded the limit, which led to the race officials stripping the entry from the victory.

Sebastian Bourdais came out and slammed the IMSA for the same on his social media, as his tweet read:

“Racing can be cruel but governing bodies can be far worse. @TOWERMTSPRTS8 won the Rolex 24 LMP2 class. The rear third damper that controls rear ride height failed allowing the rear to come down too much subsequently over wearing the rear skid. In recent memory, IMSA always used common sense when enforcing rules that were breached by technical failure.”

“Unfortunately, not today. I want to thank everyone in the team for their flawless execution and dedication. Making them look like cheaters makes me sick as they always operate by the book. I sure hope we get a chance to win more races in the future! Thank you all for your support,” he added.

Bourdais and Co. weren't disqualified but sent to the back of the LMP2 grid, meaning the Tower Motorsport entry finished P12.

