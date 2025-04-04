IndyCar Insider compares Scott McLaughlin with $50M Aussie F1 star

IndyCar insider Will Buxton has compared Scott McLaughlin to former Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo. The veteran commentator recently put together a comparison guide, matching several IndyCar drivers with their F1 counterparts.

The New Zealand-born McLaughlin, who transitioned from the world of SuperCars to Indy racing in 2021, has often made headlines for his aggressive racing style and charismatic personality—a characteristic similar to the former Red Bull driver.

Sharing his thoughts on several drivers, including Scott McLaughlin, in relation to their F1 counterparts, Buxton, in a video posted on his Instagram account on March 20, stated:

“McLaughlin—is it too easy to say Daniel Ricciardo? But like Daniel Ricciardo, if he had never left Red Bull... If Daniel was one of the greatest touring car drivers ever.”

Both Scott McLaughlin and Daniel Ricciardo also share a knack for daring overtakes in high-pressure situations—a trait that largely defined the career of the former Red Bull driver, earning him the nickname "Last of the Late Brakers."

The Australian Ricciardo, who is reported to have a net worth of $50M (according to Celebrity Net Worth), called time on his F1 career after being axed from the Racing Bulls team following the conclusion of the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix.

McLaughlin, on his part, is still well immersed in the open-wheel racing series world, and the Team Penske star will have his sights set on an impressive outing at his next IndyCar race at the Grand Prix of Long Beach in California.

Scott McLaughlin reacts to Liam Lawson’s Red Bull axing

Scott McLaughlin previously reacted to the axing of Liam Lawson from the Red Bull team. The 23-year-old was replaced by Yuki Tsunoda following the conclusion of the Chinese Grand Prix, which was his second race with the team.

The 31-year-old McLaughlin, who has been vocal about the happenings in F1 in recent times, shared his thoughts on social media on what he dubs the ‘irrational’ axing of his fellow Kiwi from the Austrian team.

Sharing a post on his X account, the seven-time IndyCar race winner wrote:

“Here’s a take that you didn’t ask for. 2 tracks they gave Liam in that car that he hadn’t been to before. Finally heads to Suzuka, where perhaps he knows that track more than most on the calendar due to racing in Japan, etc. But he gets axed before it. It’s a cruel sport, but I really don’t think he was given a fair shot, IMO.

"Ok... if he goes bad at Suzuka, I get the change-up. But give the kid a chance if you are going to throw him in the deep end against a 4x world champ to begin with—why even give him the shot in the first place if you aren’t going to ride the wave?"

Concluding his rather blunt assessment of the situation, Scott McLaughlin wrote:

"Nothing against Yuki, and I think he’s a shoe, but the Red Bull game is ruthless/irrational. I look forward to the next installment of this broken system.”

Lawson, who was replaced at the Red Bull team, will continue to compete in F1, albeit with the Racing Bull team. The New Zealander’s stint with Red Bull witnessed him set the unwanted record of being the shortest-serving driver in the history of the Milton Keynes team.

