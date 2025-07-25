IndyCar insider makes opinion clear on Christian Rasmussen and Alexander Rossi’s future with Ed Carpenter Racing amid ongoing struggles

Ed Carpenter Racing didn't have the 2025 season that was expected of them, with both Alexander Rossi and Christian Rasmussen sitting outside the Top 10 in the standings. IndyCar insider Marshall Pruett shared his opinion on the future of Rossi and Rasmussen at ECR amid the recent struggles.

Ad

Rasmussen won the 2023 Indy NXT championship and was signed by Ed Carpenter Racing for the 2024 IndyCar season. On the other hand, Rossi, who drove for Arrow McLaren in 2024, was signed by ECR for the 2025 season and is reportedly on a multi-year contract.

Pruett is a former IndyCar engineer and team manager who chose the world of journalism and reporting. In the latest episode (MP1624) of Marshall Pruett's podcast, he was questioned by a fan about the future of Alexander Rossi and Christian Rasmussen at the team following the troublesome year that the two drivers have faced.

Ad

Trending

Speaking about Rossi's future at Ed Carpenter Racing, Pruett explained how he was a high-profile signing for the team. The 33-year-old is an Indy 500 winner and also finished runner-up in the 2018 season. Pruett said:

“You see an Ed Carpenter Racing announce Alexander Rossi and say it's a multi-year deal. I would note that because in the first year of his deal with the team, it being a multi-year deal and Alexander Rossi for sure is safe because they signed him to a multi-year deal and it is an enforceable contract. I would also say that he's been great for them despite brutal luck, misfortune, mistakes, all the things balled up together.”

Ad

Ad

Marshall Pruett went on to detail how Linus Lundqvist could be a possible consideration for ECR.

“Christian, I believe, is in the last year of a two-year deal. Most of these deals of late are two-year deals. Question is, what is it at the end of the deal?” said Pruett.

“So to me, our guy Raz, if it's not being replaced by Will Power, I don't know of anybody else that I would say is an instant aha. Yes, do that now, it makes your team better,” added Marshall Pruett

Ad

The IndyCar insider also explained the possibility of Will Power being out of contract, leading to the Australian being a probable replacement for Christian Rasmussen.

Ed Carpenter Racing's 2025 IndyCar season so far

Alexander Rossi had a great start to his Ed Carpenter Racing campaign with three Top 10 finishes in the first four races. However, the season fell apart after that with retirements at the Indy 500 and Iowa Race 1. Rossi has only had one Top 10 finish since the first four races.

Ad

Christian Rasmussen, on the other hand, had a terrible start to the season, finishing outside the Top 10 in the first 5 races. The Danish driver also retired from the Detroit GP and the Mid-Ohio GP. However, Rasmussen had done exceptionally well at all the oval races this season, with a P6 finish at the Indy 500, top-10 results at both Iowa races, and a podium finish at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

The most recent IndyCar race on the streets of Toronto was another disaster for Ed Carpenter Racing, with both drivers retiring from the race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.