IndyCar insider is ‘most intrigued’ for Team Penske’s show at WWTR in light of their ‘not the norm’ performance

One of the most successful teams in IndyCar history is Team Penske. However, in the past few races, the team has not been able to deliver the results expected and has been in the limelight for numerous controversies. These controversies led to a change in management, which will take effect from the upcoming race. IndyCar expert Curt Cavin spoke about the same while answering a question.

The Mooresville-based outfit has been struggling to deliver a win for the past few races. So far, all three team drivers have stood on the podium but not on the top step. The recent Indy 500 controversies haven't helped them either, as the team lost some key individuals. IndyCar insider Curt Cavin spoke about Team Penske's 'not the norm' performance so far this season and what intrigues him the most about the upcoming race at WWTR.

"I’m most intrigued by Team Penske, not only for this weekend but for the weeks ahead. Who leads the program moving forward, and how does the change in leadership impact on-track performance in the months ahead? This weekend, the race strategists will be Luke Mason (for Josef Newgarden), Ben Bretzman (for Scott McLaughlin), and David Faustino (for Will Power)," Cavin said (via IndyCar.com).

"This has been a track where the team has dominated, with Newgarden winning four of the past five races, and Power and McLaughlin combining to win the past four poles. Team Penske still hasn’t placed a driver in the first or second finishing positions this season, and there have been seven races – that’s certainly not the norm. Could this be the weekend where Roger Penske’s group gets back on track?" he added.

The Roger Penske-led team seemed to have started the season on the right foot. The team's #3 car driver, Scott McLaughlin, clinched pole position, while his teammate, Josef Newgarden, took third place at the maiden race of the season at the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg held on March 2. However, at the Sonsio Grand Prix on May 10, Will Power finished the race in third after starting from seventh place, while his teammates finished in fourth and twelfth place.

At the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, two of the three Team Penske cars faced disqualification. They failed the post-qualifying inspection and were found to be violating the technical rule. After this, some of the key individuals were fired from the team. The Mooresville-based team has another 10 races to bounce back.

Team Penske driver reacts to Roger Penske's decision days after Indy 500 controversy

Team Penske's #12 car driver, Will Power, recently spoke about his emotions after the announcement of the firing of key team individuals. The announcement came after Josef Newgarden and Will Power's cars were found violating the technical rules of IndyCar at the Indianapolis 500.

On May 21, the team announced it had parted ways with IndyCar president Tim Cindric, general manager Kyle Moyer, and managing director Ron Ruzewski. While in conversation with Nathan Brown, Power spoke about the harsh punishment. He said:

"It's kind of a shock and a pity. They're all extremely good at their jobs. There was pressure from the outside, and I guess Roger had to make a tough decision. I can tell you, these were very credible people."

The scandal sent shockwaves throughout the paddock. However, the team boss has apologized for being involved in such a controversy.

