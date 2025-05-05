IndyCar Insider pinpoints on what has “hurt the quality of racing”

Racing in IndyCar has undergone a significant transformation in recent years. While many of these transformations and changes have had a positive impact on the sport, others seem to have yielded mixed results—and one area that appears to have suffered is the overall quality of racing. IndyCar insider Matt Archuleta recently expressed concerns about the same, citing its negative impact on the series.

In recent seasons, the American open-wheel racing series has witnessed a quiet but firm domination of races by Alex Palou. The Spanish driver, now in his sixth season in IndyCar, appears to have the sport in a chokehold and has clinched three series titles since his debut. In addition to this impressive trophy haul, the 28-year-old has kicked off the 2025 season in sensational form with three victories in four races as he aims for his third driver's title in a row, fourth overall.

However, while the Chip Ganassi driver continues to dominate the series, concerns have subtly emerged about the excitement of the series. This led to Matt Archuleta sharing a candid assessment of the current state of racing in the series and expressing concerns over factors he believes have negatively impacted the excitement of racing in recent years.

Sharing his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), the motorsports enthusiast highlighted the addition of hybrid technology to the traditional internal combustion engine, which teams previously used, as a factor that has proven detrimental to the series.

“Hate to say it but we know now. The hybrid addition has really hurt the quality of racing. #IndyCar,” he wrote.

Currently, the American open-wheel series runs the 2.2-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine with the hybrid system—an innovation Archuleta believes has stripped the series of the spontaneity and unpredictability that once defined it. While Matt may have his reservations about the new engines, it is clear that these hybrid technologies are here to stay, with the new engine configurations set to be used at the upcoming Indy 500 event for the first time later this month, signalling a major shift in the sport’s history.

IndyCar set to experiment with new tire rule after Barber

The IndyCar racing series has announced plans to try out new tire rules starting from the upcoming Sonsio Grand Prix. The American racing series aims to increase strategy variation during races.

As announced on its official website, teams will be mandated to use two primary tire sets and two alternate tire sets during the race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. This new regulation adds an extra layer of tire strategy to the existing requirement of using one compound of each type during a dry race weekend.

Sharing his thoughts on this new rule, IndyCar President Doug Boles stated:

“IndyCar is continually looking into ways to improve an already extraordinary on-track product. Firestone is a terrific partner, and their higher-degradation alternate tire has given strategists plenty to think about on road and street circuits this year. We expect this update will challenge teams and drivers even more.”

While this new rule is poised to significantly change pit stop dynamics and overall strategy for several teams at the Indy 500, the series' governing body detailed that it will serve as an experimental move, with a final assessment of the trial set to be issued following the conclusion of the race weekend.

