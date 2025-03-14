IndyCar insider reacts to the announcement of the Grand Prix of Arlington in Texas

IndyCar's plans to host the Grand Prix of Arlington have materialized with the schedule for the race weekend being released. Subsequently, Will Buxton reacted to the announcement with a concise post on his X (former Twitter) account.

The Arlington Grand Prix was announced late last year in collaboration with the NFL's Dallas Cowboys and REV Entertainment. The race was claimed to be IndyCar's Miami GP counterpart, as F1 cements its place in the American market.

The circuit has been designed by legendary designer Tony Cotman. The track features 14 turns and will boast a massive length of 2.73 miles.

This has generated a huge hype around the Grand Prix's debut next year, and with the schedule of the race being confirmed, a myriad of people reacted to the announcement. FOX Sports commentator Will Buxton was one of them, who shared his excitement on X (formerly Twitter), and wrote:

"This time next year… Can’t wait."

A hoard of drivers has also shared their feelings surrounding the new race.

IndyCar drivers react to the Arlington GP making its debut on the calendar

Pato O'Ward at the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Previews - Source: Getty

Pato O' Ward was one of the drivers who was ecstatic for the Grand Prix to join the calendar. The Mexican driver races for Arrow McLaren and hopes the new street circuit will raise the bar for other street courses, and he said (via IndyCar):

"The INDYCAR Grand Prix of Arlington is definitely circled on the calendar. Texans love racing, and they love big events. So, this is going to be mega. Hopefully, it will set the new standard for a street circuit race in North America."

A. J. Foyt Racing's Santino Ferrucci followed suit and shared his thoughts on the track's layout, and said:

"As someone who calls this area ‘home,’ I’m super excited to see the NTT INDYCAR SERIES coming to DFW. The course layout is really unique and will let us reach top speeds, making the racing incredibly exciting for all the fans.”

The Arlington Grand Prix weekend will start on March 13, 2025. It will begin with practice sessions and slowly transform the weekend into a racing spectacle, with the race being held on March 15.

Moreover, with the Grand Prix scheduled to take place on March 15, the St. Petersburg Grand Prix is slated to hold the title of being the season opener for a bit longer.

This year's St. Petersburg Grand Prix was won by Alex Palou. Meanwhile, pole-sitter Scott McLaughlin finished fourth despite leading the most laps of the field.

While the Kiwi finished fourth, he admitted that his situation was unfortunate and will be looking to make the most out of the next race weekend at Thermal Club.

