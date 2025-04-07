IndyCar Insider reacts to Chase Elliott’s take on throwback relevance, gives a crystal verdict of doing it in IndyCar

David Land, an IndyCar insider, gave his opinion about having a throwback weekend in this division of motorsports. This verdict came in after Chase Elliott made a comment about the relevance of throwback weekends in NASCAR.

Ad

The Cup Series throwback weekend event has been met with criticism from some, especially from drivers like Elliott, who spoke about it during a press conference, and said that the weekend is slowly losing its charm as the years go by. When asked by Frontstretch reporter Dalton Hopkins, Elliot said (via X):

"I feel like it got old 4-5 years ago. Not to be a downer. ... If we kept doing it down the road we're gonna be throwing it back to me in 2018. ... I think we've rode the horse to death."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Land shared a post about his take on IndyCar and American motorsports in general having a throwback weekend.

"I don't think Chase is too far off the mark here. Eventually you will run out of interesting and unique schemes to throw back to. That said, this year is a bad example if you're trying to make that argument. The NASCAR teams brought the heat this year... And before you ask, no, IndyCar should not do a throwback race. lol," he wrote on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The throwback weekend in NASCAR is the race weekend at Darlington where teams honor the history of the sport and paint different liveries.

In 2023, Andretti attempted to introduce a throwback weekend to IndyCar. Andretti Global made a surprise livery for driver Colton Herta using his father Bryan Herta's livery as an inspiration for this car to be driven at Laguna Seca in 2023. But since then, no discussion for an IndyCar throwback race weekend has taken place despite the idea being welcomed by some fans.

Ad

Another divisive topic of IndyCar fans has been racing outside of the United States. Recently, an IndyCar driver shared his thoughts on the matter.

Marcus Armstrong suggests UK and Australia for IndyCar races

F1 Grand Prix of United States - Sprint & Qualifying - Source: Getty

Meyer Shank Racing driver Marcus Armstrong recently spoke about two international circuits where IndyCar could race in the future. The American open-wheel racing hasn't stepped out of North America in recent years.

Ad

While in conversation with fellow racer Conor Daly on his podcast Speed Street the youngster spoke about the series' popularity in the UK and Europe in general.

"I feel like there's a lot of fans over in Europe who are so curious about IndyCar racing, but they just don't quite have the access to, as I say, absorb the information. I selfishly would love to race overseas in IndyCar. I feel like that would just be the coolest thing ever. I don't think the whole IndyCar organization understands how big it is overseas in the UK and Europe," he said. (1:10:25 onwards).

Ad

Furthermore, the 24-year-old spoke about how with the introduction of Prema Racing, the sport is also gaining popularity and fans from Italy. He also strongly believes that it would be a huge affair in Australia and the UK.

"With Prema joining as well... you know it was already big in Italy, it's even bigger now. For example, if we raced in the UK, I think it would be such a huge event or if we raced in Australia... the Kiwis, the Aussies, they love IndyCar racing," Marcus Armstrong added.

Ad

The last time the American open-wheel series raced outside North America was in Sao Paulo in 2013.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More