IndyCar insider reveals the real reason why he believes Kyle Kirkwood is the most underrated driver

Andretti Global driver Kyle Kirkwood has had a spectacular season so far. He has been the only driver to challenge the championship defender, Alex Palou. However, Curt Cavin, an IndyCar insider, believes that Kyle Kirkwood is the most underrated driver this season.

The 26-year-old drives the #27 Andretti Global car powered by Honda. He currently sits in second place in the drivers' championship. While answering a fan question about the most underrated driver this season during IndyCar's segment of Inside Line, Curt Cavin named Kyle Kirkwood as his pick. He explained (via IndyCar.com)

"I’m going to throw everyone for a loop and choose Kyle Kirkwood, and here’s why: We have been so fascinated by Alex Palou’s domination that we haven’t considered that in any recent year we would be standing on chairs to applaud what Kirkwood has accomplished. He already has three race wins this season, which ties the most by any driver last year. The Andretti Global driver scored his third win of this season in the eighth race," he said.

"Last year, it took 14 races for a driver to win three races, and Palou, the series champion, wasn’t one of them. Two years ago, it took nine races for Palou to get his third of the year. In fact, other than Palou this year, no driver has won three races quicker since Scott Dixon won the first three of the 2020 season. Additionally, Kirkwood already has a short oval victory—last month at World Wide Technology Raceway—making him one of the leading candidates to reach victory at least once this weekend in Iowa Speedway’s doubleheader. Blame Palou for this overshadowing; Kirkwood has done his part to earn the spotlight," he added.

The Florida native won three of the ten races and was the only other driver besides Palou to win races up until Mid-Ohio. He also took his first win at an Oval during the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 held on June 16. Kirkwood has another seven races to catch up to Palou.

Kyle Kirkwood talks about his chances to dethrone Alex Palou for the IndyCar title

Andretti Global driver Kyle Kirkwood spoke about the championship battle and also highlighted his chances to win the IndyCar championship battle this season.

While talking to Bob Pockrass, a Fox Motorsports insider questioned the Florida native about whether he thinks he has a shot at the championship and how many races it would take him to win the IndyCar title. Kirkwood replied (via Bob Pockrass on X),

"I would. Yeah, I think if we can get to inside 85 points, I think we'll still have a shot, right? I think that's a legitimate number, that we know we've got some good races coming up. We got Toronto, we got Nashville, and we were good at Laguna last year, even though he won. We were really good at that track in Milwaukee is also a track that he didn't have much fortune in last year, so we got some good races coming up. But we also need to get within a realm that it is still attainable."

Kyle Kirkwood has a 113-point deficit to Alex Palou.

