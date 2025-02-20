IndyCar insider shares reason behind Jay Frye's "cold" and "undeserving" firing as President

IndyCar owner Penske Corporation made the announcement of Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s President Doug Boles being promoted into the role of IndyCar President as Jay Frye was replaced from his former role.

The announcement was made earlier this month on February 11 as Jay Frye was shown the outward door by IndyCar after serving for 10 years as the IndyCar President. Doug Boles on the other hand has been the President of IMS since 2013 and will take up the new role starting the 2025 season.

IndyCar insider and motorsport reporter Marshall Pruett recently came out and revealed the dark side of why Penske chose Doug Boles to replace Jay Frye as the IndyCar President. Pruett is a former IndyCar engineer & team manager and is a well-known figure in the paddock.

The IndyCar insider took to answering fans’ questions which were asked of him as the IndyCar season is on the horizon. A fan asked Pruett about Penske's decision to replace Jay Frye, to which the reporter responded, (via Racer)

“Boles is the perfect person for the job, and not because it lacked a single thing under Jay Frye, but because Penske gradually stripped Frye of the authority to make decisions in the same way he did while running IndyCar for the Hulman George family. He was also blindsided by the move. He knew he’d been on the hot seat, but was stunned by the firing and was given no answers from Mark Miles as to why it was done.”

“Doug’s amazing. I think the world of him. My frustration with the treatment of Frye is wholly unrelated to Boles. This was just cold, and underserving for someone who gave 12 years of his life to IndyCar and left a huge list of achievements behind," he added.

Marshall Pruett also detailed how Penske's decision shocked the whole IndyCar paddock. Explaining the reason for the same, he suggested that Jay Frye was of the opinion to carry forward as many parts as possible from the current generation IndyCar chassis to the upcoming next-generation chassis to keep the costs low.

However, Pruett advised Doug Boles is the perfect person for the new direction that Penske is pushing IndyCar into.

Penske Entertainment CEO’s statement as Doug Boles takes charge as the IndyCar President

Roger Penske, the owner of IndyCar, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and Team Penske has been making huge departmental changes as of late. Team Penske’s president Tim Cindric recently stepped away from the overall leadership of the team and then the Doug Boles announcement was made.

Penske Entertainment CEO and President Mark Miles recently came out and made a statement about Boles signing, as he said (via IndyCar)

“Doug is the ideal choice to lead both IndyCar and IMS as we enter a new era of opportunity and visibility. He's an exceptional leader and motivator who is appreciated by our fans and respected by our owners, drivers, partners and additional key stakeholders.”

Mark Sibla, Kyle Novak, and Louis Kissinger were also promoted into newer roles by Penske.

