IndyCar insider teases “some really cool ideas” with FOX Sports ahead of 2025 season

IndyCar and IMSA insider Kevin Lee recently took to his X handle to drop a teaser for the fans ahead of the 2025 campaigns. Lee is a pit reporter for the NTT IndyCar Series on FOX.

Ad

With the 2025 IndyCar season merely hours away, preparations are underway in full force. FOX Sports, which returns to broadcasting the series after six seasons, recently revealed it's pit reporting line-up ahead of the campaign.

The team comprises of IndyCar and IMSA insider and podcast host Kevin Lee, part-time driver Jack Harvey, and the newly appointed former driver Georgia Henneberry. NASCAR pit reporter Jamie Little is also set to feature for FOX in the season-opening Grand Prix of St Petersburg this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Reacting to the announcement, Lee, who hosts the Trackside podcast on 107.5 The Fan Indy, took to his X handle, where he wrote:

"Let’s run it back with @IndyCarOnFOX! Honored to get to continue helping @IndyCar & @INDYNXT drivers & teams share their story with fans. It all starts tomorrow on FS1 & FS2 & the @GPSTPETE is Sunday at noon on Fox. I’m hearing of some really cool ideas 👀"

Ad

In another post, Lee also expressed his gratitude towards FOX, while confirming his role with NBC Sports' broadcast of IMSA races this season. He revealed:

"And, many thanks to Fox Sports & NBC Sports for allowing me to work with both networks this year! I’ll continue with NBC for quite a few @IMSA races. I’ve read everyone’s messages - thank you for the support & kind words. Let’s Go! 🏎️"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former F1 journalist brands IndyCar as motorsports' "best kept secret"

Ahead of the 2025 season, FOX Sports made a major addition to its broadcast booth by bringing in well-known motorsports journalist Will Buxton. Buxton, who spent the last seven years as Formula 1’s in-house reporter, has long been vocal about his admiration for IndyCar.

Ahead of his debut broadcast this weekend, the Brit expressed his belief that IndyCar delivers some of the best racing in the world. In an interview, Buxton said (via Motorsport Week):

Ad

“I think IndyCar is motorsports’ best-kept secret. And that’s because nobody in any paddock anywhere in the world will admit what they know to be the truth, which is that IndyCar is the greatest racing on earth."

He further elaborated:

"Everyone knows the greatest form of racing in motorsport is IndyCar, but they can’t ever go on the record about it because they’d be down-talking their own championship."

Will Buxton joins the team alongside Former IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe and Townsend Bell. The latter two have been retained from NBC’s previous IndyCar coverage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback