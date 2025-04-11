IndyCar insider voices strong feelings on the ‘disappointing’ twist in Katherine Legge’s NASCAR update

On Thursday, Katherine Legge shared plans to run at least seven more NASCAR races this year, between both Cup and Xfinity. Her partner of two years, e.l.f. Cosmetics, has shifted base to stock cars with the driver. IndyCar insider David Land expressed disappointment at the development.

The 44-year-old Legge will be competing in a few races this year, including the Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway on April 19 and the BetMGM 300 in Charlotte on May 24.

e.l.f. first joined hands with the British driver in 2023 for the Indy 500 race. However, the cosmetic brand, which has been her sponsor for the past two years across all disciplines of motorsports, has moved out of open-wheel racing to follow the 44-year-old to NASCAR. Joseph Sringley shared the news on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"According to an Instagram post from @ELFCosmetics, Legge will be piloting the No. 32 Chevrolet for @JARNASCAR, in the NASCAR Xfinity Series," wrote Joseph Singley.

IndyCar analyst David Land retweeted Sringley's tweet and expressed his disappointment, stating that the brand would have been better off being with the greatest spectacle of motorsport.

"Disappointing too see that sponsor go down south when it could have been on a car at the #Indy500," wrote David Land on X

After her Phoenix Raceway debut, Leggge became the eighth woman in the modern era to compete in NASCAR and the first since Danica Patrick in 2018 to race in the Cup Series.

Katherine Legge wants to be respected as the best driver in motorsports

NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 - Practice - Source: Getty

Post announcing her plan to run seven more races this season, Katherine Legge expressed her desire to go down in the history books and be respected as one of the best drivers in motorsports.

Katherine Legge began her journey from Karting, collecting accolades on the way, and the race car driver transitioned to Indy in 2012. She became the first female since Danica Patrick in 2018 to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series and also the fastest female qualifier in Indy 500 history.

Speaking of the continuation of the partnership with e.l.f. cosmetics, Katherine Legge conveyed that she felt more powerful with the brand by her side (via NASCAR.com).

“I’ve never felt more empowered than I do with e.l.f. by my side, e.l.f. truly walks the walk when it comes to putting its community — and especially women in sports — in the, pun-intended, driver’s seat. I’m thrilled to work towards achieving my racing goals with my e.l.f. team alongside Team Chevy," said Legge

She also added that she plans to go all in on NASCAR to hone her skills to be revered as the best driver in motorsports

“I want to be respected as one of the best drivers in motorsport, and there is no better place to hone my skillset against the best of the best in front of the largest motorsport audience in the U.S. With the pivot to go all in on NASCAR, we are diversifying my own racing legacy as well as the paddock for future generations,” Legge added.

Katherine Legge crashed out at turn two of the Phoenix Raceway in her debut race. The 44-year-old, who was initially running in 28th place, collected the race leader Daniel Suarez, with her. Legge's next Cup race will be at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on June 15th.

