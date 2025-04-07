IndyCar to introduce F1-like driver's cam at the Long Beach GP

IndyCar will be introducing the driver's eye camera angle for the upcoming race in California at Long Beach in collaboration with the Racing Force Group. The driver's eye cam, also known as the visor camera, was showcased in Bahrain during the 2022 F1 season, onboard with Nicholas Latifi.

Since then, it has been integrated with F1 and is available for the F1TV podcast stream where viewers can switch to the POV of their favorite drivers during the sessions. The visor cam is essentially a micro camera fitted inside the helmet of the driver, which gives the viewers an up-close feeling of what a driver sees on track.

INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

According to the office Press Release by Racing Force Group:

“The Driver's Eye™ developed by Zeronoise, the electronics division of Racing Force, is the world's smallest micro-camera for live broadcasting.”

“The FIA-homologated system is installed inside the helmet to give TV viewers the totally immersive experience of the driver's exact point of view during the race. The micro-camera has a size of only 0.35×0.35 inches and a weight of 0.003 pounds.”

The Racing Force Group signed a deal with the FOX Group to introduce this technology to the NTT IndyCar series. The Driver's Eye technology will be used at specific events during the 2025 season including the 109th running of the Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The technology will be first introduced to the series at the Long Beach Grand Prix which will be held on April 13, 2025. The race weekend will begin on Friday, April 11, with the first practice session followed by the qualifying session on Saturday.

IndyCar signed a contract with FOX which gave the exclusive broadcasting rights to the media group. FOX introduced new graphics for the broadcast at the second IndyCar race at the Thermal Club race.

FOX Sports Executive on the growing technology demands of IndyCar audience

FOX introduced new graphics in a bid to increase the popularity of the sport. FOX Sports SVP of graphic tech and innovation, Zac Fields spoke with Newscast Studio and detailed the demands of the modern generation motorsports fans, who are tech and data-driven, and like the same to be broadcasted during the race.

“It’s an interesting challenge nowadays for designers because there’s very much a thirst for data. People are used to, they have that available to them, whether it’s an app or website. People are very interested in that. So from a design perspective, the designer has to figure out how to convey that information in a clean way,” said Zac Fields.

Penske Entertainment is all hands on deck to increase the growth of IndyCar. The first step was signing a deal with FOX and the upcoming plans include introducing a new chassis and spreading the calendar across other countries.

