IndyCar issues statement on whether the severe flooding in the Wisconsin State Fair Park will impact the Milwaukee race

IndyCar recently made a statement giving an update ahead of the Milwaukee race, which is set to take place between August 23-24. The statement was put out after the Wisconsin State Fair Park flooding.Over the weekend, heavy rains lashed the greater Milwaukee region and flooded the Wisconsin State Fair Park, which will host the upcoming race. The tunnel at Turn 4 and some parts of the Milwaukee Mile track were submerged under more than a foot of water.In light of this, IndyCar put out a statement giving an update about the upcoming Grand Prix. It read: (via RACER)“Throughout last weekend, IndyCar checked in with the operations staff at Wisconsin State Fair Park. Our understanding is that there is no damage to the track, however we are planning to send a crew this week to confirm. In the meantime, the Wisconsin State Fair Park is pivoting from the state fair to hosting IndyCar as scheduled. We will remain in constant communication with their staff and look forward to a return to the historic Milwaukee Mile next week for the penultimate races of the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series and Indy NXT by Firestone seasons.”The Snap-on Milwaukee Mile is set to take place at the 1.015-mile oval track with a 9-degree banking corner. The drivers will put in 250 laps at the track. Despite the championship being sealed, the battle for third place in the drivers' championship between Arrow McLaren's Christian Lundgaard and Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon continues.IndyCar team CEO suggests changes in the financial structureMcLaren CEO Zak Brown recently spoke about Team Penske owner Roger Penske having sole ownership of the sport. The matter was highlighted after the scandal earlier this year at the Indianapolis 500.Prior to the Indy 500, 2 of the 3 Team Penske cars were found to violate technical rules for illegal modifications. Zak Brown also spoke about how, with the right amount of investment, the series can become as big as Formula One.While in conversation with RACER, Brown spoke and showed interest in becoming one of the shareholders in the series alongside Roger Penske and helping popularize the series. Additionally, he also highlighted how the series can benefit from a franchise system like Formula One.“I would love to see a true franchise system. If you think about NFL, MLB, NBA, F1 kind of – technically, they're not equity owners, but the way it's set up, I'd love to see that, because I think that then means the teams share and can take the same view. My annual P&amp;L is one thing, but [if] the value of my IndyCar team has gone up, then you also have everyone rowing the same direction because everyone's sharing in the growth of the sport. It’s not my decision, but personally, I'd love to see that,” he saidZak Brown has been one of the most prominent figures in the turnaround of the McLaren Formula One team. He brought in huge sponsors such as Google Chrome and DP World on board.