"IndyCar just gets tougher every year": Scott Dixon makes his feelings known about the 2025 season 

Scott Dixon has revealed how IndyCar is posing bigger challenges for drivers and teams with each passing season. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver will enter a landmark 23rd season in the series in 2025.

2024 was a tough year for Dixon. He finished sixth in the championship standings, which is a setback by his standards. Barring a similar sixth-place finish in 2016, the six-time IndyCar champion hasn't finished outside the Top 4 since 2006. Ahead of the 2025 season, he honestly evaluated his 2024 outing and admitted to it not being his best.

"The series just gets tougher every year, and while we had some great results, there were definitely areas where we could have done better. It’s about fine margins in this sport, and that’s what keeps it exciting. You know, sometimes you get everything right, and sometimes it just doesn’t work out," the 44-year-old told Pit Debrief.

During IndyCar's content days recently, he expounded on how such close competition makes for the perfect recipe for viewers to enjoy. He said via NTT INDYCAR SERIES (6:45 onwards):

"I think the great thing about the series and also the hardest thing about the series is just how competitive it is. It's brutal. You miss a little bit or give up a couple of races and you're really not going to be in it... It's tight right now, really tight, which is great for everybody to watch."

Both of Scott Dixon's victories in 2024 came in the first half of the season. However, after the new hybrid power units were introduced from race 10 at Mid-Ohio onwards, he found himself away from the top step of the podium. The championship eventually was his teammate Alex Palou's to win.

Scott Dixon reflects on the "rough end" to the 2024 IndyCar season

The second half of the 2024 IndyCar season humbled Scott Dixon. Fortune didn't favor the No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing driver. The hybrid system of his car failed on its debut at Mid-Ohio and another DNF occurred with a crash at the Grand Prix of Portland.

Speaking about these instances recently, Dixon said (5:20 onwards):

"Yeah, it was a trying year. I think we led kind of the first half of the season and then just it kind of went to sh*t. We had some little mistakes. We had kind of an issue with the tire at Road America. Then we had a hybrid failure at mid-Ohio. Then crashed out in Portland. The list kind of goes on. It was a bit of a rough end to the season and one that you could have made some changes and a lot of things were really just out of our control, as well."

2025 is the last year of Scott Dixon's multi-year contract with Chip Ganassi Racing. Though he will be 45 by the time the season ends, his performance and results are still those of a champion. The graph of this 25th IndyCar season for Dixon could determine if he bids farewell to the sport.

