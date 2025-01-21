IndyCar lead commentator Will Buxton makes feelings known about his “scary” transition from F1

Moving from Formula 1 to IndyCar commentary is a "scary" transition for Will Buxton, as stated by the Brit himself. Buxton will be a part of Fox Sports' broadcasting booth for NTT IndyCar Series in 2025.

It was rumoured for weeks that renowned Formula 1 journalist Buxton could potentially move to IndyCar. It wasn't until FOX Sports officially announced that Buxton, who had been with F1 TV since 2018, would be part of their new IndyCar broadcasting team that the change became official.

The Brit, known for his years of coverage in the world of F1, will join FOX Sports’ broadcasting team, alongside James Hinchcliffe and Townsend Bell, for the upcoming IndyCar season. Buxton will be taking on the role of play-by-play commentator for the entire 17-race schedule, which kicks off with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 2, 2025.

While the move is a significant career milestone, it hasn’t been an easy one for Will Buxton. In a recent interview with The Race, the 43-year-old shared that stepping away from F1 commentary was one of the hardest decisions he’s ever made. He stated:

"This is a massive sliding doors moment, and the kind of opportunity that doesn't come around very often. And it's very much taking that leap. It's scary, really scary. I'm not going to shy away from that."

FOX Sports has notably taken on the broadcasting rights of IndyCar for the 2025 season from NBC in the United States.

Doors still open for Will Buxton's appearance in Formula 1 despite IndyCar move

Though Buxton is fully committed to his new role with IndyCar, he made it clear that he hasn’t completely severed his ties with Formula 1. He further said in the interview with Race:

“I want the fans to know that my commitment, my focus is solely on IndyCar. But that doesn't mean I'm going to stop working Formula 1, and it doesn't mean that I'm going to stop being in touch with the teams and the drivers."

He added:

"I'm really hopeful that for the second half of the season I can come back to a few races and hopefully pop back up on F1TV a little bit."

Will Buxton had been a staple in Formula 1 for years. A graduate from the University of Leeds, Buxton had long been involved covering the sport in various disciplines, be it through magazines, blog posts or television broadcasting.

Buxton transformed into a pit lane reporter back in 2010, and was since actively involved on-screen for both Fox Sports and then NBC when the latter secured broadcasting rights in 2013. It was during that stint with NBC when the 43-year-old also covered select IndyCar races. Buxton was notably the voice behind Netflix: Drive to Survive for all six seasons.

