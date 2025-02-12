IndyCar legend Helio Castroneves all set to be honored with major Hall of Fame induction

Helio Castroneves, the four-time Indianapolis 500 winner, has been racing in IndyCar since 2001. Following a stellar career of over 300 races, that's still going strong (part-time), it has been announced that the Castroneves will be inducted into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

Helio Castroneves will be the sole inductee for this year and thus, will formally be celebrated at the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Dinner on Thursday, May 22 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom.

In line with this, the 49-year-old also came up with some wholesome comments and added the following:

“I am so incredibly thankful to be inducted into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame. I was so surprised when I got the call and was immediately overjoyed with appreciation and awe. I have some of my best memories at IMS, it’s truly an honor to be selected to be a part of the Hall of Fame," Castroneves was quoted as saying by IndyCar.

Helio Castroneves drives the Dallard-Honda for Meyer Shank Racing on a part-time basis in IndyCar. He has so far managed to amass 25 race wins, 84 podiums, and 48 pole positions in his over two-decade-long career.

IMS Museum's President's opinion on Hall of Famer Helio Castroneves

While Helio Castroneves is delighted with his 2025 Hall of Fame induction, the President of the IMS Museum, Joe Hale, also had something to say. Hale believes that Castroneves' induction is the right thing to do taking into account the the 49-year-old's career.

While talking along the same lines, Joe Hale added:

"Helio’s legacy at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway speaks for itself. It’s only right that he’s now being inducted into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame as a first-ballot choice. His tenacity, confidence, and love for the “500” helped lead to a unanimous decision beyond his on-track accomplishments," said Hale as reported by IndyCar.

Castroneves is a legend of the highest class of open-wheel racing in America. His first Indy 500 win in the sport came at the 2001 Indianapolis 500. He went on to script similar success in 2002, 2009 and 2021. He is one of the only four drivers who have won the prestigious race four times.

Other than sparkling his magic around the racing track in IndyCar, Helio Castroneves has also competed in the Champ Car competition. The 49-year-old has amassed six wins in the intensely competitive battle.

In the 2024 season of the highest class of open-wheel racing in America, Castroneves competed on a part-time basis and finished in 35th place out of 43. In the process of doing so, he was also able to amass 26 points, finishing just above the NASCAR legend Kyle Larson. Alex Palou topped the charts last year with 544 points to his credit.

