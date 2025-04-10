IndyCar legend highlights how reversing Bernie Ecclestone's controversial rule changed F1 forever

Former IndyCar champion Danny Sullivan revealed how, before Liberty Media's arrival, Bernie Ecclestone controlled the F1 scene but was unable to judge the impact of modern-day media in grasping new audiences. The 75-year-old explained how this one rule change helped the pinnacle of motorsport reach new heights in the sport's history.

For almost three decades, Ecclestone controlled the commercial rights of F1. In this time, the sport witnessed legendary tales of teams and drivers shining through. However, with the advent of the 21st century, the sport started seeing a plateued fan base.

The F1 fanbase seemingly started shifting as a dominant era in the sport's history began. In the 17 championships held in the 21st century before Liberty Media's arrival, three drivers had won 12 drivers' titles.

However, with the entry of the American media firm, they changed the sport's focus in the social media sphere by changing Ecclestone's flawed view of modern media platforms. This increased the audience's eagerness to know about the drivers' lives with quirky social media posts that garnered mass traction, which Sullivan deemed equally crucial in comparison to Drive to Survive's impact, as he said, via Conor Daly:

"I think there was one other aspect that they kept out of there. That I think is as big as Drive to Survive, and that was there was no social media in F1, because Bernie [Ecclestone] couldn't find a way to monetize it. So he didn't allow it. Well they [Liberty Media] opened the social media up to everybody and I think that was as big a impact as Drive to Survive."

With Drive to Survive bringing in millions of new fans to F1, many other championships soon followed the European championship's lead and made their own alternatives.

How has IndyCar's Drive to Survive alternative faired in the United States?

NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

Similarly, IndyCar went on the docuseries trend and made the '100 Days to Indy.' It emphasized the mind games and showcased the build-up to IndyCar's flagship event.

With the first two seasons being aired on CW, IndyCar witnessed a 102,000 increase in race viewership, according to RACER. Reflecting on the sports series' success, Penske Entertainment CEO Mark Miles said, via RACER:

"We want to continue that sort of shoulder programming. It’s not clear yet, frankly, creatively, whether you use the same brand, or is it longer? And who the partners are, including the creative and the production and the distribution, so it’s too soon to know, but I think we’ll have something exciting.

On the other hand, the 2025 IndyCar season has been a tale of Alex Palou's victories. The Spaniard has started his title defense with the best tactic, i.e., attacking first. He leads the championship with a 39-point lead and hopes to increase that at the next round in Long Beach.

