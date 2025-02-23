IndyCar legend Mario Andretti drops 1-word reaction to "prioritize veterans over illegals" post

IndyCar legend Mario Andretti has replied in the affirmative to a post on X posing the question of whether America should 'prioritize veterans over illegals.' President Donald Trump has taken a hard anti-illegal immigration stance since taking office in January.

Ad

The former IndyCar and Formula 1 champion has made a mark in motorsports and now, has developed an interest in politics over the years. He had previously contributed $12,300 to Republican causes in the 2016 election campaign, highlighting his political affiliations.

Even though past funding might suggest that he aligns with the Republican party, Andretti has not been very vocal about his political stance in recent years. He has largely kept his personal beliefs private but has given a few hints through his social media activity.

Ad

Trending

The American has provided another peek into his political beliefs via his reply to a post on X on Saturday. The post talked about 'prioritizing veterans over illegals.'

The user asked viewers to reply with a yes or no in the comments, which motivated Andretti Senior, who believed the statement to be correct. The user wrote:

"Do you agree? YES or NO"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mario Andretti replied to the post with one word, saying:

"Yes"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Andretti not only donated funds to the 2016 Republican election campaign but also shared that he would be voting for Donald Trump in that year's Presidential election. He has also been replying to posts, similar to the aforementioned one on his X account, giving viewers an idea of his political beliefs.

Andretti also replied to another post on X on Friday, which asked viewers if they approved of Donald Trump teams.

"Give me a Thumbs-Up 👍🏼 if you support Trump’s team and their efforts to restore America!" said the X user.

Ad

"👍🏼" replied Andretti.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Apart from his political views, Mario Andretti has been an advocate for helping and raising awareness for American war veterans, highlighted by his part in paying tribute to the Pearl Harbor veterans in 2016.

Mario Andretti paid tribute to Pearl Harbor survivors at the 2016 Indy 500 alongside Lady Gaga

Mario Andretti and Lady Gaga ahead of the Indy 500, 2016 - Source: Getty

Mario Andretti paid tribute to 8 Pearl Harbor survivors ahead of the 100th running of the Indy 500 in 2016. He was joined by pop star Lady Gaga, as the pair took a parade lap together in a two-seater Indy car and paid tribute to the veterans.

Ad

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway's official X account remembered this event on December 7, what is commemorated as Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Remembering the day, they wrote:

"83 years later, we remember the lives lost on this day at Pearl Harbor. 🇺🇸

Prior to the 100th Running of the #Indy500, @MarioAndretti and @ladygaga spent time with survivors who attended the race."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mario Andretti and Lady Gaga also spent time interacting with the survivors before the commencement of the race, sharing a few light-hearted moments with the veterans.

Andretti also hilariously commented on Lady Gaga being a distraction for him while driving the two-seater car with her as the passenger. He also expressed his admiration for the pop star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback