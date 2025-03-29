IndyCar legend Scott Dixon drops 3-word reaction to Liam Lawson's emotional F1 post after Red Bull axing

Six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon shared a message of support for his compatriot Liam Lawson after Red Bull brutally axed the young New Zealand F1 driver. Lawson shared an emotional Instagram post after Red Bull’s official announcement.

In a carousel post on Instagram, he shared photos from his childhood and a few snaps of his F1 dream coming true with the Red Bull family. The heartwarming caption to Lawson’s post read:

"Being a @redbullracing driver has been my dream since I was a kid, it’s what I’ve worked towards my whole life. It’s tough, but im grateful for everything that’s brought me to this point. To every one of you who’s stood by me, thank you for all the support it means the world. Thank you @visacashapprb for the warm welcome, I’m excited and ready to go to work at one of my favourite places 🇯🇵”

Liam Lawson was demoted to the junior team, Visa Cash App RB, with Yuki Tsunoda taking his Red Bull seat from the Japanese GP. Scott Dixon, the second most successful IndyCar driver after seven-time champion AJ Foyt, commented on Lawson’s post. In a succinct three-word message, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver wrote:

"Let’s go bro!💪🏻 "

Scott Dixon's comment on Liam Lawson's post - Source: via @liamlawson30 on Instagram

Red Bull dropped Lawson after only two race weekends. The 23-year-old crashed out at the wet Australian GP race and finished out of the points at the Chinese GP. He didn’t make it past Q1 in qualifying on either weekend.

While many F1 fans were happy for Yuki Tsunoda’s ‘deserved’ promotion, others condemned the Christian Horner-led team’s cruel decision. IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin also minced no words while calling Red Bull out for the ‘unfair’ decision.

Scott Dixon’s F1 prediction for Liam Lawson ages sourly

AUTO: AUG 27 INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

Scott Dixon first met Liam Lawson at the Leadfoot Festival in 2016, when Lawson was only 13. Ahead of F1’s Chinese GP last weekend, Dixon revealed how he’d been texting his New Zealand compatriot about the volatile beginning with Red Bull.

"We were texting through Melbourne. I’ll probably text him today or tomorrow. It’s not the way he would have wanted to have started, but you know, he’s been racing long enough to know how to reset," the No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda driver said via the NZ Herald.

Lawson had performed well during part-time stints with VCARB in 2023 and 2024. His faltering stint in the Red Bull car also highlighted how it might actually be the car that was the problem, which also led to his predecessor Sergio Perez’s F1 exit.

Scott Dixon mentioned how the state of Red Bull’s RB21 wouldn’t put Lawson’s seat under pressure.

"Maybe there’s not as much pressure because nobody’s saying that it’s the best car out there," he added.

Unfortunately, the pressure increased multifold and Liam Lawson’s tenure was cut short abruptly.

Scott Dixon is currently in his 25th IndyCar season and after two races, stands third in the championship standings with 61 points. He finished in second place at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and tenth at the Thermal Club Grand Prix.

