IndyCar legend Tony Kanaan looks back fondly on key win of his 2004 championship season

Former IndyCar champion Tony Kanaan recently reflected on his 2004 championship victory and a crucial win in Phoenix. Kanaan's sole Championship victory came in 2004 as a driver for Andretti Green Racing.

Ad

Now McLaren's team principal for its IndyCar project, Tony Kanaan left behind a legendary career when he retired from racing in 2023. A one-time Indy 500 winner and a former IndyCar Series champion, Kanaan has grown more active on social media following his retirement.

The Brazilian can often be seen on his social media handles, sharing updates from his life or posting throwbacks from his career. In a post shared on his X handle on Friday, Kanaan reflected on a crucial juncture in his career that led to his sole IndyCar title win over two decades ago.

Ad

Trending

The race, at Phoenix International Raceway, was Kanaan's second of the season. He had also entered the event as the defending winner, having won at the same venue the previous season as well. Speaking of his 2004 Phoenix win, the 50-year-old wrote:

"🇺🇸 #tbt My third @IndyCar career win came at Phoenix (counting Michigan 1999). This win paved the way to my 2004 championship title."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The win at Phoenix was also the third of Tony Kanaan's career. He would go on to win two more races in Texas and Nashville to eventually clinch the title. It was also a record season for Kanaan in terms of laps completed, as he finished every lap of the season.

What were Tony Kanaan's words after being announced McLaren team principal?

Tony Kanaan was announced McLaren's deputy team principal last year after former chief Gavin Ward stepped out of the role. Earlier this year, Kanaan was promoted to the role of team principal alongside Kevin Thimjon, who has joined the team as its new president.

Ad

Speaking about his new position, Kanaan expressed excitement about the opportunity. He said (via Forbes):

"A lot has happened since my last Indy 500 less than two years ago, to say the least. I’ve embraced every opportunity to grow with the team and I’m excited to officially step into the Team Principal role, and having Kevin join to take on the business side of our team is part of our winning strategy."

Ad

He also highlighted the importance of teamwork and leadership in McLaren’s long-term strategy:

"We’re always looking for good people and talent to make the team stronger, and he and I will work well together.”

Tony Kanaan’s journey in motorsports began in 1994, when he competed in the Formula Europa Boxer Championship. He eventually climbed the ranks of open-wheel racing, winning the 1997 Indy Lights Championship before making his way into CART and later IndyCar. He would go on to win 16 races in IndyCar, including a famous win in the 2013 Indianapolis 500.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback