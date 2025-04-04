IndyCar legend Tony Kanaan looks back on his Nashville win from 2004

Tony Kanaan, the 2004 IndyCar world champion, is a huge name in the sport. He is currently leading the Arrow McLaren outfit as its team principal, and with the sport currently on a short break, he recently took the time to reminisce about his Nashville victory from the 2004 season.

Specifically, Kanaan, via his X account, has shared a video that looks back at his heroics in 2004's Big Machine City 300 (Nashville Superspeedway). He captioned it:

"#tbt My fifth @IndyCar career win came at Nashville 2004 (counting Michigan 1999), with a close battle with Sam Hornish Jr. until the checkered flag."

In the 2004 Nashville race, Tony Kanaan drove for Andretti Green Racing, supporting a Honda engine in the fiercely competitive 200-lap race. Moreover, his average speed during the race was 134.975 mph. Kanaan, in his overall IndyCar racing career, competed in 296 races, with his last outing coming at the 2023 Indy 500.

Tony Kanaan 'disappointed' with Arrow McLaren's P2 at Thermal race

While Tony Kanaan has recently taken the time to look back at his 2004 Nashville victory, his team had to go through heartbreak in Round 2 of the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season. Star driver Pato O'Ward controlled the majority of the race from the front but was overtaken during the closing stages by Chip Ganassi's Alex Palou.

Kanaan sounded dejected in his post-race interview as he said (via McLaren):

"It was a good day. Obviously, it was disappointing to not win, but a year ago, this was one of the tracks that we struggled the most at. So for us to come in here this year and dominate until the last pit sequence, I'll take that any day. We're all encouraged and happy with the result. This was a good job by the team and we executed the way we planned."

The 2025 IndyCar season is two rounds down, and Tony Kanaan's team currently finds itself in second place in the standings with Pato O'Ward. The 25-year-old has so far managed to put on board 63 points.

However, when it comes to the gap to the front, Arrow McLaren has a lot of work to do. Reigning world champion, Alex Palou, is sitting on 102 points going into Round 3, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Last year, Arrow McLaren ended the 17-race campaign in fifth place in the Drivers' standings, with O'Ward as its highest finisher. Keeping this in view, Tony Kanaan and his team would ideally want to fight for the championship or finish the 2025 season in the top three positions. Much attention will be focused on the Indianapolis-based team at Long Beach.

