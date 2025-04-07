IndyCar Long Beach GP: Full weather forecast for upcoming race weekend

The third race of the 2025 IndyCar season, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is on the horizon with the race weekend beginning on April 11, 2025. The race is held around the streets of Long Beach in California and is the longest-running street race in North America.

The temporarily set-up racetrack first appeared in 1975 for a Formula 5000 race and featured in the 1976 F1 calendar. The venue then shifted to CART for the 1984 season and was a part of the Champ car series from 1996-2008. Champ Car and IRL then combined to form IndyCar when Long Beach first appeared on the IndyCar calendar.

The race is held around a 1.968-mile street circuit setup alongside the Rainbow Harbour and Shoreline Village, encircling the Long Beach Convention Center. The 11-turn circuit features a blend of slow-speed hairpins, medium-speed 90-degree corners and long swooping fast corners.

Friday, April 11 will see the first practice session take place, with the second practice and qualifying session being held on Saturday, April 12. The 90-lap race will be getting the green flag on Sunday, April 13 after the warm-up session earlier that day.

The race starts at the long Shoreline drive before a hard braking zone at Turn 1, where the circuit narrows, and is a prime spot for a Lap 1 pile-up. During this time of the year, the weather coast of the US doesn't receive any significant precipitation. Let's have a look at the weather forecast for the Grand Prix of Long Beach.

April 11: Practice 1

Practice 2 starts at 6:00 PM Eastern Time. The temperature is expected to stay steady during the session between 72⁰F and 69⁰F. No chance of rain during the session with wind speeds of 4-5 mph in West to North-west direction

April 12: Practice 2

The session will be held early in the day at 11:30 AM Eastern Time. Temperatures of 65-66⁰F are expected with partial cloud cover. There is about a 10% chance of rain with wind speeds of 5 mph in the North to northwest direction.

April 12: Qualifying

Just a couple of hours after the end of Practice 2, the qualifying session will be held at 2:30 PM Eastern Time. The weather will be more or less similar to Practice 2 with highs of 67⁰F, a 5-10% chance of rain, and winds up to mph in the North direction.

April 13: IndyCar Long Beach Race

The NTT IndyCar race at Long Beach will commence at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. Ambient Temperatures of 65-66⁰F are expected during the 90 Lap race. There is a 20% risk of a shower in the morning, but a zero percent chance of rain during the race. The wind speeds remaining constant at 5 mph in the North direction.

