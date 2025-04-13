IndyCar Long Beach Grand Prix 2025: Race starting order and pole winner

Andretti's Kyle Kirkwood bagged the pole position for the IndyCar Long Beach Grand Prix 2025 for the 50th edition of the fabled event. He will be accompanied by Colton Herta in the front row, as reigning champion Alex Palou qualified behind the Andretti pair.

Ad

The 27-car grid will be repping up for the main event on Sunday for the 90-lap race. The sub-2-mile street track features 11 turns that the drivers will have to navigate through the Grand Prix.

The Long Beach Grand Prix weekend started with the practice session on Friday. Team Penske's Will Power topped the timing sheets with Andretti's Marcus Ericsson and Kyle Kirkwood rounding out the top three. Meanwhile, no one from the top three during the first practice session earned the same feat during the second practice session.

Ad

Trending

Arrow McLaren's Nolan Siegel posted the fastest lap time of 1:07.116s during the second practice session and was accompanied by Colton Herta and Louis Foster. The two groups for the qualifying were then decided based on their practice performances as the shootout began at 2:30 p.m. ET.

IndyCar Grand Prix Long Beach 2025 qualifying highlights

The Round 1 Group qualifications were soon after the stream began, and green flags waved around the track. Felix Rosenqvist was the first one to opt for the escape road at the temporary track after his rear-end slid around on the track during his banker lap.

Ad

On the other hand, as the clock started ticking down, drivers started to post faster lap times. Colton Herta was outside the top six and went all-in during his final run, and in the bid to get through, he slammed his rear-left tire just before the chequered flag and broke his rear axle, though he made it into the top six.

Will Power at the IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, the Mooresville-based squad suffered another torrid start to the weekend. Newgarden and practice 1 topper Will Power being knocked during the first session for the second IndyCar race weekend in a row.

Ad

Christian Lundgaard qualified the fastest during Round 1 Group 1 qualifications. On the contrary, Group 2's qualifications remained relatively calm, with a small scare for Scott McLaughlin, but he ultimately made it into Round 2.

Championship leader Alex Palou easily made it through the session, but the circuit's former winner, Scott Dixon, was unable to make it out of the relegation zone. Moreover, at the end of the session, Santino Ferrucci pulled over into the escape road after his session had already ended.

Ad

IndyCar Andretti driver Kyle Kirkwood - Source: Getty

Kyle Kirkwood topped the Group 2 list and showcased the impressive performance of the Andretti. The timing sheets were pretty still until the final minute, where the Andretti drivers finished Round 2 in the top-three spots, led by Kirkwood yet again.

Ad

However, the bigger storyline was Christian Lundgaard's crash at turn 9, after he lost the rear end of his car during the exit of the corner. He was already above the relegation zone and was penalized according to the IndyCar rules, as his two fastest lap times were deleted, aiding Rosenqvist to make it into the Fast 6.

Along with the Andretti trio, Alex Palou, Felix Rosenqvist, and Scott McLaughlin also made their way into the Fast 6. With the green flag waving on the track after Lundgaard's No. 7 car was cleared from the track, Colton Herta made his way toward turn 1 but suffered a lockup on his front axle.

Ad

The drivers then ramped up their preparations for their one-lap show. The reigning champion seemingly had the pole position in his hands but was pipped by Kirkwood and Herta.

With the 26-year-old already dominating the previous qualifying sessions, he nailed in a 1.06.192s lap time and bagged the pole at the circuit where he claimed his first IndyCar pole position and win two years earlier.

IndyCar Long Beach Grand Prix 2025 starting grid:

The 27-car grid will start in the following order for the IndyCar Long Beach Grand Prix 2025:

P1 #27 Kyle Kirkwood: Andretti Global Honda

P2 #26 Colton Herta: Andretti Global Honda

P3 #10 Alex Palou: Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

P4 #60 Felix Rosenqvist: Meyer Shank Racing Honda

P5 #28 Marcus Ericsson: Andretti Global Honda

P6 #3 Scott McLaughlin: Team Penske Chevrolet

P7 #66 Marcus Armstrong: Meyer Shank Racing Honda

P8 #20 Alexander Rossi: Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

P9 #5 Pato O'Ward: Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

P10 #David Malukas: A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

P11 #6 Nolan Siegel: Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

P12 #7 Christian Lundgaard: Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

P13 #12 Will Power: Team Penske Chevrolet

P14 #9 Scott Dixon: Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

P15 #2 Josef Newgarden: Team Penske Chevrolet

P16 #15 Graham Rahal: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

P17 #8 Kyffin Sympson: Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

P18 #21 Christian Rasmussen: Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

P19 #77 Sting Ray Robb: Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

P20 #45 Louis Foster: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

P21 #78 Conor Daly: Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

P22 #90 Callum Ilott: Prema Racing Chevrolet

P23 #30 Devlin DeFrancesco: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

P24 #83 Robert Shwartzman: Prema Racing Chevrolet

P25 #18 Rinus VeeKay: Dale Coyne Racing Honda

P26 #14 Santino Ferrucci: A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

P27 #51 Jacob Abel: Dale Coyne Racing Honda

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More