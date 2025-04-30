IndyCar has new rules beginning with the Alabama GP at Barber

The start of the 2025 Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix race weekend is just around the corner. Ahead of the marquee event, IndyCar has made some tweaks to the overall format.

As per the new rules (via RACER), the previous 45-minute opening phase of the first session will now be reduced to 40 minutes. Moreover, in the second phase, which was split into two 10-minute groups for less traffic during the driver's practice simulations, will now be extended by 2 minutes (two 12-minute sessions).

The teams and all the interested parties were made aware of these changes on Tuesday. It was done via a meeting between the IndyCar officials and the various team managers.

Interestingly, there was one other item on the agenda to be discussed during the meeting, but for some reason, it was not addressed. It was around the tire usage at next month's Indianapolis Grand Prix.

IndyCar's Felix Rosenqvist insists there's 'still stuff to do' following solid 2025 start

While IndyCar's 2025 Children of Alabama Grand Prix will be run in a slightly tweaked format this week, Meyer Shank Racing driver Felix Rosenqvist sounds immensely upbeat ahead of the event.

Roseqvist has gotten off to a strong start this year, courtesy of his seventh, fifth, and fourth-place finishes in the first three races. In line with this, he is optimistic heading into the Alabama weekend, but still insists there is "stuff to do" at MSR.

"It's a trend of the year, I think last year we had really good qualifying results, and we tended to move rearwards in the races. And this year we've been really good in the races. I think there's still stuff to do better, We had a little hiccup in Long Beach and gave something away, I think, essentially a podium. But it's a good day, and I feel like we're here every race," Rosenqvist said via IndyCar.

Felix Rosenqvist has been competing in the IndyCar series since the 2019 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. He has so far managed to amass 96 race starts and has gone on to put on board a Grand Prix win, six podiums, and six pole positions.

In 2024, he ended his 17-race campaign in 12th place in the standings with 306 points. Moreover, in the process of doing so, he amassed a pole position, two top-five and six top-ten finishes.

Keeping in view that the 33-year-old is currently in fourth place in the 2025 drivers' standings (88 points), he would ideally like to end the season in the top five. However, it will not be easy, taking the fierce competition and the unpredictable nature of America's highest class of open-wheel racing into account.

