“IndyCar has a once-in-a-generation opportunity”: Insider sounds the alarm as F1’s engine update comes to light

David Land, an IndyCar insider, gave his opinion about F1's engine update and suggested the premier American open-wheel series should capitalize on the opportunity. This came after V10's return was not reportedly approved by the FIA.

After a push from FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem for V10s running on sustainable fuels, future options for engines were discussed at a meeting at the Bahrain Grand Prix between F1, the governing body, the FIA, and the engine manufacturers. The stakeholders recommitted to next year's new engine rules, rejecting a proposal to reintroduce V10 naturally aspirated engines in the near future.

Though that bid seems rejected, David Land took that as an example to suggest that IndyCar make moves. Land supposedly believed the IndyCar series has a 'once-in-a-generation' opportunity to woo the fans, especially the ones who miss the V10s. (via X, formerly Twitter):

"I'm going to say it again, IndyCar needs to make a move. With F1 all-in on OEMs (and OEMs all in on them), IndyCar has a once in a generation opportunity to do something "for the fans". If you're gonna go spec, grab some disillusioned F1 fans on the way down I say," Land wrote.

The 2026 regulations retain 1.6-litre V6 turbo hybrid engines. F1 backtracked from V10 to V6 turbo. Similarly, Indy backtracked from V8 to V6. The V10s are an essential part of Formula 1 history, characterized by the iconic revving.

IndyCar Legend defends Red Bull's Formula 1 driver program

Ahead of Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Former F1 driver and IndyCar Champion Danny Sullivan has defended Red Bull Racing's driver program. He said demoting Liam Lawson after just two races was brutal while offering a crucial insight into the same.

After the 2024 season ended, Red Bull promoted Liam Lawson from the sister team, Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Team. This decision came under scrutiny from all sectors as the team overlooked Yuki Tsunoda, who had been waiting for years and had also out-qualified Lawson. However, only after two races in 2025, Lawson was replaced by Yuki.

Sullivan was one of the people who led Red Bull's driver search program in the early 2000s. In a recent interview on Conor Daly's Speed Street Podcast, Sullivan spoke about the driver development program.

"Scott Speed - two and a half years from being in the Barber (Racing) School to being in Formula 1. I mean... you think about that. The program was genuine. I mean Red Bull, we all don't like what's happened to Lawson and different people, and the moving around, but they've had a very successful program for young drivers and they put the money up for it, which is even more important for all of us." (41:25 onwards)

The Red Bull driver program, spearheaded by Helmut Marko, has produced multiple race winners and two four-time world champions Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen. However, the search for a worthy driver for the second seat next to Verstappen continues.

