IndyCar owner’s CEO breaks silence on Thermal Club’s return amid massive ‘disappointment’ in FOX

The 2025 Thermal Club Grand Prix was the second race of the NTT IndyCar Championship. The 65-lap Grand Prix was eventful for various reasons, including the abrupt power outage, which disrupted the IndyCar’s official feed on FOX. Days after the transmission blackout, IndyCar and Penske Entertainment's CEO, Mark Miles, expressed disappointment in the broadcasters while considering the championship's return to the circuit.

Ad

This was not the first time that IndyCar was seen at the Thermal Club. In 2023, the venue witnessed a test race, and in 2024, an exhibition race was also held there. The 2025 Grand Prix marked IndyCar's arrival to the course after a year. Notably, it was first time as a part of the championship.

Speaking of a future return to the private race course, Miles told Racer.com that the venue exceeded the organisers' expectations and the paddock was very well taken care of. However, he also didn't shy away from conveying the disappointment caused by the loss of signal mid-race, which translated into a loss of audience numbers.

Ad

Trending

“We didn’t love the audience numbers that we got. And we certainly were disappointed with losing the [FOX broadcast] signal for the time that we did, so that sucks on us, but they’re good hosts. It is, to say the least, different to have a race where we’ve got 3000-ish fans there to watch the race. And so that’s something that either wears well over time or doesn’t. It’s one of the reasons that we’re still thinking about what the optimal use of Thermal is for the future.”

Ad

He also added that IndyCar will find a way to continue the association with The Thermal Club and its leader, Tim Rogers.

“I think something like that is definitely possible,” Miles acknowledged. “We again, we value relationship with [Thermal leader] Tim Rogers and his team and that place. We would love to find some way to continue.”

The Thermal Club Grand Prix witnessed Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou take the chequered flag, and Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward and Christian Lundgaard secured a podium double for McLaren.

Ad

IndyCar analyst reacts to FOX's Thermal Club coverage loss

AUTO: MAR 02 INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

IndyCar viewers were left disappointed on March 23 as the loss of transmission signal on the broadcaster's end caused a 40-minute-long disruption. Later, it was revealed that a circuit breaker had failed in the TV compound, which was the reason for the disruption.

Ad

Appearing on the Off Track with Hinch and Rossi show on YouTube, IndyCar Analyst James Hinchcliffe reacted to it. He conveyed his surprise at the loss of feed. He said:

"Let me tell you the story. So, we are talking, calling the race, talking about something, and all of a sudden, every screen in the booth goes black. The lights were still on and like the no signal thing was coming across the screen. But it was one of those moments where Tal looked at me, and he was like, 14 years of broadcasting, and I've never had this." (From 32:30 onwards).

The next race will be the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, which will be held on Sunday, April 13.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback