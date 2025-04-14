The roars of the engine, the buzz of the pit lane, and the thrill of IndyCar racing—Georgia Adeline has indeed experienced it all. But this weekend, she is experiencing it from an entirely new lens: the lens of motherhood. The pit reporter is enjoying the Long Beach Grand Prix alongside her newly born son.

Adeline, who recently returned to her pit lane duties in IndyCar after welcoming her baby boy, shared on social media what can be loosely dubbed a heartwarming milestone. Sharing a carousel of images on her Instagram account, Adeline gave her fans a glimpse into her special moment, summing it up with the caption:

“Waylon James first (of many) race weekends 🏁.”

Adeline, who has grown to become a fan favorite in the IndyCar scene, boasts a pedigree for delivering insightful coverage and behind-the-scenes scoops from the pit lanes. Shifting focus to the Long Beach Grand Prix, as the action heats up, the Adeline will look to deliver comprehensive coverage and information from the pit lane as the California street race event unfolds.

Scott McLauglin speaks on Alex Palou’s IndyCar dominance

Alex Palou celebrates his IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg win - Source: Getty

Scott McLaughlin recently shared his thoughts on Alex Palou's impressive start to the ongoing IndyCar season. The Chip Ganassi driver has recorded two victories in as many races so far in 2025.

The 28-year-old is again among the favorites to win the Long Beach Grand Prix, and his third-place starting position for the race sets him up to make it three victories in a row. Notably, ahead of the commencement of the race, McLaughlin touched on the impressive run of Palou.

Speaking with IndyCar reporter Bob Pockrass, the Team Penske driver stated:

"Oh mate, full credit. He's doing an amazing job right now. It's a long season, but at the end of the day, if he keeps winning, like that's all we can do. For me, how he executes doesn't affect how I execute. I've just got to go out there and just be as fast as I can. If that's enough, that's enough. If not, work harder."

While Palou continues to enjoy an enviable start to the IndyCar season, Scott McLaughlin, on his part, is experiencing what can be dubbed far from a dream start. The New Zealand driver kicked off the 2025 season with a fourth-place finish at St. Petersburg and managed 27th at Thermal Club.

The 31-year-old endured a torrid outing at the Thermal Club circuit, as he was the only driver who failed to complete the Grand Prix after qualifying in 25th for the California event. For the Long Beach Grand Prix, however, McLaughlin has qualified in sixth place.

