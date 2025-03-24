IndyCar points table: Where drivers stand after 2025 Thermal Club race?

By Rishabh Negi
Modified Mar 24, 2025 04:39 IST
AUTO: JUN 22 NTT IndyCar Series Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey - Source: Getty
IndyCar driver - Alex Palou - Source: Getty

The 2025 Thermal Club Grand Prix was an extremely exciting affair. Chip Ganassi Racing driver, Alex Palou, triumphed in the event by starting his 65-lap outing from third place behind two Arrow McLaren drivers - Pato O'Ward and Christian Lundgaard.

Palou was on it from the get-go and did not put even a single foot wrong during the race. Moreover, during the dying stages, he overtook Lundgaard's teammate O'Ward to secure the Grand Prix win.

Following the podium finishers, Alex Palou, Pato O'Ward, and Christian Lundgaard, the other drivers to end their respective outings toward the north end of the grid were Colton Herta (P4), Felix Rosenqvist (P5), Will Power (P6), Marcus Armstrong (P7), Kyle Kirkwood (P8), Alexander Rossi (P9), and Palou's Chip Ganassi teammate, Scott Dixon (six-time IndyCar world champion).

also-read-trending Trending

The extreme southward positions were secured by Marcus Ericsson (P21), Robert Shwartzman (P22), Sting Ray Robb (P23), Louis Foster (P24), Jacob Abel (P25), Callum Illot (P26), and Team Penske driver, Scott McLaughlin (P27).

Following the end of the race, Palou sounded pretty upbeat and added the following:

"What an amazing weekend, honestly, we had a really fast car since practice and they executed very well. Everybody at Chip Ganassi Racing executed perfectly. We knew it was aggressive to start on the used reds, and we knew that we were looking towards the end of the race with our #10 car and yeah, we did it, so back-to-back wins, it feels awesome," Palou said via IndyCar on Fox.
IndyCar standing after 2025 Thermal Club Grand Prix

Here is the list of the IndyCar Drivers' Championship standing following an intensely fought Thermal Club race:

  1. Alex Palou - 102 points
  2. Pato O'Ward - 63 points
  3. Scott Dixon - 61 points
  4. Christian Lundgaard - 60 points
  5. Felix Rosenqvist - 56 points
  6. Kyle Kirkwood - 54 points
  7. Josef Newgarden - 53 points
  8. Colton Herta - 47 points
  9. Alexander Rossi - 43 points
  10. Scott McLaughlin - 41 points
  11. Marcus Ericsson - 37 points
  12. Graham Rahal - 37 points
  13. Rinus VeeKay - 35 points
  14. Will Power - 33 points
  15. Marcus Armstrong - 33 points
  16. Christian Rasmussen - 33 points
  17. Santino Ferrucci - 32 points
  18. David Malukas - 29 points
  19. Kyffin Simpson - 27 points
  20. Conor Daly - 27 points
  21. Robert Shwartzman - 18 points
  22. Devlin DeFrancesco - 18 points
  23. Nolan Siegel - 16 points
  24. Callum Illot - 16 points
  25. Sting Ray Robb - 16 points
  26. Jacob Abel - 12 points
  27. Louis Foster - 11 points
Next up in the 2025 IndyCar season is the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. The race weekend will kick off on April 11 with the main Grand Prix set to take place on April 13. Alex Palou will once again be among the favorites.

Edited by Rupesh Kumar
