IndyCar Power Rankings: Alex Palou stays unbeaten despite shocking Detroit ordeal

Andretti Global's Kyle Kirkwood ended Alex Palou's race-winning streak. The three-time champion was taken out of the race by David Malukas at turn 1. Kirkwood crossed the line 3.5931 seconds ahead of P2. Santino Ferrucci finished the race in second place, making it his career-best finish. Pole sitter Colton Herta rounding up the podium in third place.

The race was an interesting one as there were yellows thrown in the mix along with a restart. However, a few drivers stood out from the rest throughout the course of the race. Here are the power rankings from the 2025 Detroit Grand Prix.

#10 Scott Dixon

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver has been having a rough qualifying over the past few races, and this race has not been any different as he qualified in 16th place. However, he managed to climb up the grid and finish in 11th place. Nonetheless, a decent result for Dixon considering his struggles during qualifying in the past few races.

Trending

#9 Scott McLaughlin

The Team Penske driver qualified for the race in seventh place, but due to the penalty handed for the avoidable contact with Nolan Sigel, he was pushed out of the top 10. However, he managed to make a recovery and finished the race in 12th place.

#8 David Malukas

The Indy 500 runner-up, David Malukas, qualified for the race in second place and was in contention for another top-five finish. However, his race came undone on lap 73 when he made contact with Alex Palou and was given a penalty. He finished the race in 14th place.

#7 Santino Ferrucci

Ferrucci qualified for the race in 26th place but climbed up the grid with great strategy and pace throughout the race and finished in second place. This marked his career-best finish in a race.

#6 Colton Herta

Andretti Global driver and pole sitter finished the race in third place. This marked his third front-row start and first pole position for the season.

#5 Christian Lundgaard

The Arrow McLaren driver qualified for the race in fourth place and took the chequered flag in eighth place. Lundgaard has been consistently finishing races in the top 10 this season.

#4 Will Power

Power used this race to bounce back from last week's setback as he qualified in eighth place, making him the highest qualifying Team Penske driver. He finished the race in fourth place.

#3 Pato O'Ward

Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward had a rough qualifying session at the Detroit Grand Prix as he qualified in 18th place but managed to finish the race in seventh place.

#2 Kyle Kirkwood

Kyle Kirkwood won the race from third place. He led 48 out of the 100-lap race. Kirkwood has been the only driver besides Alex Palou to stand on the podium's top step this season.

#1 Alex Palou

Despite not winning the race, Alex Palou has made it to the top of the power rankings. Palou started the race in fifth place but could not finish after he made contact with David Malukas. He was classified in 25th place. This is the first time since 2022 that Alex Palou has not been able to finish a race.

However, the reigning champion has nothing to worry about as he has a 90-point gap to Pato O'Ward in second place in the drivers' championship. Alex Palou has five race wins out of the seven races that have taken place this season so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.